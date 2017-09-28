Atlanta advocate asks city council to cancel Columbus Day

Sarah Rose is at it again.

The Atlanta woman who successfully campaigned for permanent rainbow crosswalks to be installed at Piedmont and 10th Street this summer , is back with another petition aimed at the Atlanta City Council.

This time, Rose, a musician and the LGBTQ issues advocate for Care2, wants fellow Atlantans to come together in asking city officials to end Columbus Day.

A new Care2 petition asks the city to follow Los Angeles, Seattle, Portland and other cities in re-naming the second Monday in October, Indigenous Peoples’ Day .

“Atlanta is often called the “city too busy to hate. This Care2 petition represents that sentiment and helps move the city towards honoring truly honorable people and not those unworthy of historical adoration,” said Rose.

In the petition, Rose details the violent acts of the explorer against native Americans including cutting off the hands of any native person age 14 and older who didn’t bring in enough gold or offering native women to lieutenants as a reward.

“These are just a few accounts of the horrors the Native Americans endured at the hands of Columbus,” Rose writes. “It is well past time we stop honoring him.”

On Thursday afternoon, the petition had more than 3,100 signatures of the 4,000 signatures sought. But the movement doesn’t seem to be getting widespread support in the metro area. Only 19 of the signatures were from people in Atlanta, according to Care2 data.

The social network is also hosting a national petition which has gained more than 110,000 signatures asking Congress to remove Columbus Day as a national holiday. There is similar petition asking the same of city officials in Philadelphia.