Listen Live
cloudy-day
75°
H 90
L 71

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
75°
Partly Cloudy
H 90° L 71°
  • cloudy-day
    75°
    Current Conditions
    Partly Cloudy. H 90° L 71°
  • cloudy-day
    87°
    Afternoon
    Partly Cloudy. H 90° L 71°
  • clear-day
    86°
    Evening
    Mostly Sunny. H 90° L 71°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
Entertainment
Aaron Carter speaks out after DUI arrest, says he doesn't drink alcohol
Close

Aaron Carter speaks out after DUI arrest, says he doesn't drink alcohol

Aaron Carter speaks out after DUI arrest, says he doesn't drink alcohol
Aaron Carter. (Photo: Habersham County Sheriff's Office)

Aaron Carter speaks out after DUI arrest, says he doesn't drink alcohol

By: Carlin Becker, Rare.us

Following his DUI arrest Saturday night, Aaron Carter is telling his side of the story by recounting his version of the events that night.

>> Watch the report here

In an interview with "Entertainment Tonight," the pop singer emotionally opened up about how things have been since his arrest on charges of DUI refusal, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce and possession of drug-related objects. He explained that prior to the arrest, he and girlfriend Madison Parker were at a club appearance in North Carolina the day before. They decided to buy a cheap car to take to his next show, rather than rent one or fly, he said.

>> Aaron Carter rips brother Nick after family feud goes public

“I opened for Michael Jackson Sept. 9 and 10 in 2001 — we all left the morning of Sept. 11 and watched the Trade Centers get hit across the Hudson River, and I saw it with my own eyes and I saw people jumping out of the buildings and burned,” Carter said, explaining that he’s afraid of flying.

>> Aaron Carter arrested on DUI, drug charges

He went on to say that the car he bought wasn’t in good shape and was out of alignment, causing him to drift while driving. Eventually, he pulled over to an AutoZone in Georgia for help fixing the alignment, he said.

“Somebody said I was driving recklessly on the road – that’s what the police report said – but the alignment was off on my car, so I went to AutoZone to see if I could do anything about it,” he said. “A motorcyclist reported that I was swerving all over the road, but the alignment was off a little bit on the new tire.”

According to Carter, police then approached him inside the AutoZone and arrested him. He claimed that he wasn’t under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the incident.

>> Read more trending news

“I do not drink alcohol at all,” he said. “I’ll occasionally have a sip of a beer or something like that, but I can’t even drink IPAs. I can’t drink anything like that. I have to drink the lightest beer possible that’s not hoppy. I don’t drink any hard liquor.”

He said he had not smoked marijuana in nine hours leading up to his arrest and is offended by fans who have been calling for him to seek help for drug addiction.

“It hurts real bad because people don’t know me, and I have no control over it, and this is the way I am,” Carter said. “I have a medical condition. When I was 19 years old, I got an endoscopy done in Tennessee, and I was diagnosed with a hiatal hernia. The doctor told me I have to keep stress out of my life, or else it’s gonna take a toll on me and I can develop cancer.”

Close

Aaron Carter speaks out after DUI arrest, says he doesn't drink alcohol

Related

Aaron Carter rips brother Nick after family feud goes public

Aaron Carter arrested on DUI, drug charges

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Trump to nominate Jon Huntsman as US ambassador to Russia
    Trump to nominate Jon Huntsman as US ambassador to Russia
    President Donald Trump announced his intention Tuesday to nominate former Utah Gov. Jon Huntsman to be U.S. ambassador to Russia. If confirmed, the former 2012 GOP presidential candidate would take over a high-profile post amid ongoing investigations into Russian meddling in the 2016 election and potential contacts between Russian officials and the Trump campaign. Huntsman has twice served as an ambassador. He was the nation's top diplomat to Singapore under President George H.W. Bush and then served in that role in China under President Barack Obama before returning to the U.S. to run for president. Huntsman was also briefly under consideration to be Trump's secretary of state. Still, the White House misspelled Huntsman's first name in its press release announcing Trump's intention, calling him 'Governor John Huntsman Jr. of Utah' instead of Jon. The White House made the announcement shortly after it confirmed that Trump had a previously undisclosed conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin during a dinner at the G-20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, earlier this month. Huntsman is the son of a billionaire industrialist whose company Huntsman International LLC currently has a handful of businesses in Russia, including plants that make pigments and polyurethanes, the Salt Lake Tribune has reported. Huntsman Jr. played a role in the family's early business dealings in the country shortly after the fall of the Soviet Union, the paper has said. The former governor, a Mormon, had an up-and-down relationship with Trump during last year's campaign. He was slow to endorse any candidate for the Republican nomination though he did back Trump once he became the presumptive nominee. But Huntsman then called for Trump to drop out after the October release of a 2005 video in which Trump was captured on a hot microphone making lewd comments about women. Huntsman said then that the 'campaign cycle has been nothing but a race to the bottom' and called for Trump's running mate, then-Indiana Gov. Mike Pence, to top the GOP ticket. Trump also went after Huntsman during his tenure as ambassador to Beijing. In a series of tweets in 2011 and 2012, the celebrity businessman called Huntsman a 'lightweight' and 'weak' and claimed that China 'did a major number on us' during his tenure. But Huntsman and Trump buried their differences during Trump's transition. __ Associated Press writer Michelle Price contributed to this story from Salt Lake City, Utah.
  • Ebenezer pastor arrested during Capitol protest
    Ebenezer pastor arrested during Capitol protest
    The Rev. Raphael G. Warnock was among several pastors arrested in Washington, D.C. during a protest against the proposed budget and efforts to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. A photo shows Warnock, senior pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church, was escorted out of the building in handcuffs by Capitol police. Spokeswoman Tenisha Bell said Warnock and other faith leaders were singing and praying in the Russell Senate Office building. Warnock and the Rev. Cynthia L. Hale, senior pastor of Ray of Hope Christian Church, were among a group of pastors who went to Washington to highlight the cuts in President Donald Trump's budget that would adversely affect black communities, including proposed decreases in funding for education and civil rights programs. TRENDING STORIES: Injured firefighter out of ICU after tree limb fell on him 'Some of the most dangerous drugs' may be in your county Thousands sign petition protesting school start date 'This budget, which slashes programs for those who need it the most in order to provide a tax cut to those who need it the least, suggests that there is a spiritual sickness in the body politics,' Warnock said. Likewise, Trump proposed zeroing out federal support for legal aid, which the White House said would put more control in local hands. After his arrest, Warnock released the following statement. As a pastor, I believe that the national budget is not just a fiscal document, but a moral document. It reflects what we believe and who we are for one another. And if this mean spirited budget were an EKG, it would indicate that America has a heart condition. The government is taking student aid, job training and medicine from those who need it most in order to give a tax cut to those who need it least. We came to Washington as voices of healing and justice. America is better than this. That's our message. And when I consider those who will suffer, my getting arrested is a small price to pay.
  • The Latest: McConnell says he'll push for clean repeal bill
    The Latest: McConnell says he'll push for clean repeal bill
    The Latest on the congressional effort to overhaul the national health care law (all times local): 2:50 p.m. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is trying a new health care strategy after the 'repeal and replace' measure failed. McConnell says he will push the Senate to pass a clean repeal bill. The Republican leader made the announcement in a statement that came a few hours after two Republican senators dealt a fatal blow to the replacement bill unveiled last Thursday, meaning McConnell lacked the votes to move ahead. ___ 11 p.m. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, facing defeat on his 'Obamacare' replacement, says he will push the Senate to pass a clean repeal bill. The Republican leader made the announcement in a statement that came a few hours after two Republican senators dealt a fatal blow to the replacement bill unveiled last Thursday. Sens. Jerry Moran and Mike Lee joined two other senators in opposing the legislation, meaning McConnell lacked the votes to move ahead. The Kentucky Republican says, 'regretfully, it is now apparent that the effort to repeal and immediately replace the failure of Obamacare will not be successful.' McConnell says that in the coming days, the Senate will consider the House-passed bill, with the first order of business a repeal of Obamacare with a two-year delay. He is not saying when the vote will occur. __ 10:25 p.m. President Donald Trump says Republicans should just repeal the nation's current health care law and work on a new plan that starts from a 'clean slate.' Trump tweeted his message Monday night after two more GOP senators announced their opposition to legislation he backs. The defections left Republicans short of the votes they need to pass the measure. Trump says that if Republicans start fresh, 'Dems will join in!' Republican lawmakers have spent the last several months working to both repeal the law passed under President Barack Obama and pass an overhaul package. ___ 9 p.m. Republican Sens. Jerry Moran of Kansas and Mike Lee of Utah say they will oppose the Republican health care bill, dealing a blow to GOP leaders' hopes of repealing and replacing President Barack Obama's legislation. The two senators issued separate statements late Monday saying they can't support the legislation. They join two other Republican senators, Susan Collins of Maine and Rand Paul of Kentucky, in opposition. With just a 52-48 majority in the Senate, Lee and Moran's resistance means Majority Leader Mitch McConnell cannot move ahead on the bill. Lee says he can't support the bill because it doesn't repeal all of the Obamacare taxes and doesn't go far enough to lower premiums. Moran says, 'We should not put our stamp of approval on bad policy.' ___ 6:55 p.m. A third Republican senator is signaling he may not back his party's health care bill when it finally comes to a vote. That puts the high-profile legislation in deep jeopardy. Conservative Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson says he's spoken to colleagues and confirmed that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said future Medicaid cuts planned by the health care measure will 'never happen.' Johnson tells reporters such comments are 'troubling' and 'a real breach of trust.' He says he's no longer urging colleagues to vote to begin debate on the measure. That vote is now expected as early as next week. The measure will be derailed if three of the 52 GOP senators oppose it. Two other Republicans have already said they're against it. ___ 6:50 p.m. A conservative Republican who is running to unseat Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake says she's met with White House officials about the campaign. Kelli Ward says said she was encouraged by the meeting at the White House, but wouldn't discuss details. The White House meeting points to strained ties between Flake and President Donald Trump. Flake was an outspoken Republican critic of Trump in last year's presidential contest. He's facing the possibility of multiple GOP rivals in the 2018 primary. Ward is a former state senator who sought to unseat Sen. John McCain in 2016. She calls Flake ineffective but acknowledges ousting an incumbent is difficult. But Ward points to Trump's surprise win in 2016 and says 'times have changed.' ___ 4:30 p.m. Foes from left and right are using the delayed vote on the Republican health care bill to make it as politically toxic as possible for wavering GOP senators to support it. But the postponement also gives Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and the White House more time to cut the deals they need to rescue the imperiled measure. McConnell signaled Monday that days of bargaining and persuasion with reluctant colleagues lay ahead. He says the only way to prevail 'is with continued hard work, and that's just what we intend to do. ' The AARP is aiming TV and radio ads at undecided, moderate Republican senators in five states. From the right, Americans for Prosperity is rallying its members to urge senators to make the bill even more conservative.
  • Republicans express frustration after health care failure
    Republicans express frustration after health care failure
    Republicans are expressing embarrassment, fear and frustration as party leaders concede that their years-long promise to erase much of Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act is all but dead. Conservatives blamed establishment Republicans who control Congress. Establishment Republicans blamed President Donald Trump. And Trump blamed 'a few Republicans' and Democrats. The finger-pointing marked a new low for a Republican Party that swept into power in January and has struggled to govern ever since. Trump signaled Tuesday that his party was largely giving up after seven years of promising to repeal the law. The development intensified Republican divisions from Georgia to Colorado to Texas as conservatives vowed to punish ineffective Republicans in Congress and GOP operatives warned of dire political consequences for the party in 2018.
  • GOP panel presses ahead on budget plan
    GOP panel presses ahead on budget plan
    Republicans are pressing ahead with a budget plan designed to help the party to deliver on a GOP-only effort to overhaul the tax code. The plan before the House Budget Committee on Wednesday also features promises to cut more than $5 trillion from the budget over the coming decade, though Republicans only appear serious about actually enacting a relatively modest $203 billion deficit cut over the same period The importance of the effort has been magnified by the cratering in the Senate of the Trump-backed effort to repeal President Barack Obama's health care law, leaving a rewrite of the tax code as the best chance for Trump to score a major legislative win this year. The budget plan unveiled Tuesday is crucial because its passage would pave the way to pass a tax overhaul this fall without the fear of a filibuster by Senate Democrats. But it also proposes trillions of dollars in cuts to the social safety net and other domestic programs and puts congressional Republicans at odds with Trump over cutting Medicare. It also would sharply boost military spending. 'In past years, the budget has only been a vision. But now, with the Republican Congress and a Republican White House, this budget is a plan for action,' said Budget Committee Chair Diane Black, R-Tenn. 'Now is our moment to achieve real results.' Unclear, however, is whether GOP leaders can get the budget measure through the House. Conservatives want a larger package of spending cuts to accompany this fall's tax overhaul bill, while moderates are concerned cuts to programs such as food stamps could go too far. 'I just think that if you're dealing with too many mandatory cuts while you're dealing with tax reform you make tax reform that much harder to enact,' said Rep. Charlie Dent, R-Pa. Black announced a committee vote for Wednesday, but was less confident of a vote by the entire House next week; a delay seems likely because of the ongoing quarrel between the GOP's factions. Top Budget Committee Democrat John Yarmuth of Kentucky told reporters the GOP 'utilizes a lot of gimmicks and vagueness to reach some semblance of theoretical balance and also hides a lot of the draconian cuts' that would be inflicted. The budget resolution is nonbinding. It would allow Republicans controlling Congress to pass follow-up legislation through the Senate without the threat of a filibuster by Democrats. GOP leaders and the White House plan to use that measure to rewrite the tax code.
  • Mother says man tried to grab son in abduction attempt at park
    Mother says man tried to grab son in abduction attempt at park
    A local mother says she is thankful her young son fought back and ran when a man tried to snatch him at a park in southeast Atlanta. Sydrick Heard, 61, is accused of grabbing the 7-year-old as the child walked by a set of portable toilets. We're learning how police were able to catch him quickly, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning. It was a phone and a girl's quick thinking that likely landed the suspect in jail. 'He grabbed me and pulled me,' young Kristian Huff told Channel 2's Rikki Klaus. Kristian and his family were at a fun family outing at DeKalb Memorial Park in southeast Atlanta Sunday night. What was supposed to be a night full of fun turned terrifying. Whitney Morgan, Kristian's mother, said her son was walking back from the playground across the park with three other children to get food. TRENDING STORIES: Baby died in hot car while mom got her hair done, police say Notorious 86-year-old jewel thief arrested again Ebenezer's Rev. Raphael Warnock arrested during Capitol protest 'They walked past the porta-potties where the man had been and he grabbed Kristian by the arm,' Morgan told Klaus.'Kristian said he hit the man in the arm, and they ran.' So did the man. Morgan told Klaus that her 11-year-old niece turned around and snapped a photo of the man before the he disappeared in the woods. 'She was very smart,' Morgan said. About 30 minutes later, Morgan said her family spotted the man again. 'He was back peeking through the woods,' Morgan said. 'The men in the family ran out towards him, and the dad grabbed him out the woods.' Morgan told Klaus the men dragged Heard to the sidewalk. 'All the men in the family just surrounded him,' Morgan told Klaus. '(They) wouldn't let him move. You're not going nowhere till the police get here.' Morgan had some words about Heard. 'I was so angry. I just hoped he rotted in his cell. That he would never get out,' Morgan said. 'I'm just thankful that my child is with me today.' Atlanta police arrested Heard and brought him to the DeKalb County Jail. He has been charged with attempted kidnapping.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.