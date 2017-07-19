Following his DUI arrest Saturday night, Aaron Carter is telling his side of the story by recounting his version of the events that night.

In an interview with "Entertainment Tonight," the pop singer emotionally opened up about how things have been since his arrest on charges of DUI refusal, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce and possession of drug-related objects. He explained that prior to the arrest, he and girlfriend Madison Parker were at a club appearance in North Carolina the day before. They decided to buy a cheap car to take to his next show, rather than rent one or fly, he said.

“I opened for Michael Jackson Sept. 9 and 10 in 2001 — we all left the morning of Sept. 11 and watched the Trade Centers get hit across the Hudson River, and I saw it with my own eyes and I saw people jumping out of the buildings and burned,” Carter said, explaining that he’s afraid of flying.

He went on to say that the car he bought wasn’t in good shape and was out of alignment, causing him to drift while driving. Eventually, he pulled over to an AutoZone in Georgia for help fixing the alignment, he said.

“Somebody said I was driving recklessly on the road – that’s what the police report said – but the alignment was off on my car, so I went to AutoZone to see if I could do anything about it,” he said. “A motorcyclist reported that I was swerving all over the road, but the alignment was off a little bit on the new tire.”

According to Carter, police then approached him inside the AutoZone and arrested him. He claimed that he wasn’t under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the incident.

“I do not drink alcohol at all,” he said. “I’ll occasionally have a sip of a beer or something like that, but I can’t even drink IPAs. I can’t drink anything like that. I have to drink the lightest beer possible that’s not hoppy. I don’t drink any hard liquor.”

He said he had not smoked marijuana in nine hours leading up to his arrest and is offended by fans who have been calling for him to seek help for drug addiction.

“It hurts real bad because people don’t know me, and I have no control over it, and this is the way I am,” Carter said. “I have a medical condition. When I was 19 years old, I got an endoscopy done in Tennessee, and I was diagnosed with a hiatal hernia. The doctor told me I have to keep stress out of my life, or else it’s gonna take a toll on me and I can develop cancer.”