In 1998, 'The Simpsons' predicted Disney would buy Fox
In 1998, 'The Simpsons' predicted Disney would buy Fox

In 1998, ‘The Simpsons’ predicted Disney would buy Fox
Photo Credit: MAX NASH/AFP/Getty Images
Bart Simpson, left, and Homer Simpson can be happy in the knowledge that "The SImpsons" made another accurate prediction.

In 1998, ‘The Simpsons’ predicted Disney would buy Fox

By: Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Doh! Another prediction comes true on the long-running “The Simpsons” animated sitcom.

>> Read more trending news

In 1998, the sitcom predicted that The Walt Disney Company would buy 21st Century Fox. In other episodes, the show also has forecasted the presidency of Donald Trump and a Super Bowl halftime show featuring Lady Gaga. NBC News reported. 

Here’s a rundown:

Disney buys 21st Century Fox

This prediction came from the episode “When You Dish Upon a Star,” from the fifth episode of Season 10, NBC News reported. In this 1998 show, Homer Simpson pitches a script to Hollywood producers Ron Howard and Brian Grazer. In one scene, a sign outside a studio lot reads “20th Century Fox, A Division of Walt Disney Co.”

Donald Trump as president 

In “Bart to the Future” from Season 11, Episode 17 in 2000, Lisa Simpson is the new president of the United States. Her task is to dig the country out of a financial mess created by her predecessor , Donald Trump. 

Lady Gaga lands in the Super Bowl

In 2012, "Lisa Goes Gaga" appeared in Episode 22 of Season 23.. Lady Gaga visits the Simpsons’ hometown of Springfield and performs in concert. She descends to the stage from a helicopter in a harness. And that’s what she did this past Feb. 5 at Super Bowl LI at Houston’s NRG Stadium.


After Trump won the presidential election in November 2016, the show featured a flashback to its 2000 prediction, The Huffington Post reported. In the opening credits, Bart Simpson is shown writing on a chalkboard the phrase “Being right sucks.”

