Listen Live
cloudy-day
75°
H 91
L 74

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
75°
Chance of T-storms
H 91° L 74°
  • cloudy-day
    75°
    Current Conditions
    Chance of T-storms. H 91° L 74°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day
    91°
    Today
    Chance of T-storms. H 91° L 74°
  • cloudy-day
    91°
    Tomorrow
    Partly Cloudy. H 91° L 75°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
Business
Roomba robot vacuum cleaner could collect data about users' homes
Close

Roomba robot vacuum cleaner could collect data about users' homes

Roomba robot vacuum cleaner could collect data about users' homes
Photo Credit: Christian Science Monitor/Christian Science Monitor/Getty
BEDFORD, MA - AUGUST 24: The features of the iRobot Roomba are demonstrated in a show room at the iRobot offices, on August 24, 2012 in Bedford, Massachusetts.The Roomba, a robotic vacuum cleaner, is one of a series of cleaning robots made by iRobot. (Photo by Ann Hermes/The Christian Science Monitor via Getty Images)

Roomba robot vacuum cleaner could collect data about users' homes

By: Kara Driscoll, Dayton Daily News

The maker of the Roomba robotic vacuum, iRobot, could collect data about the floor plans of customers’ homes.

iRobot’s chief executive, Colin Angle, told Reuters that iRobot may begin selling floor plans of customers' homes to Google, Amazon or Apple. The information would be sold to tech companies in a push to create “smart homes” controlled by internet-enabled devices, Reuters reported.

>> Read more trending news

The robotic vacuums can collect data about the dimensions of rooms and information about the distances between tables, furniture and home furnishings.

“There’s an entire ecosystem of things and services that the smart home can deliver once you have a rich map of the home that the user has allowed to be shared,” Angle told Reuters.

Read more.

Related

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Hearing set for Mississippi man charged with killing 8
    Hearing set for Mississippi man charged with killing 8
    A Mississippi man charged with killing eight people is set to make a court appearance. Willie Cory Godbolt has been jailed without bond since his arrest May 28, shortly after the fatal shootings of a sheriff's deputy and seven others who were Godbolt's relatives or acquaintances. The killings May 27 and 28 occurred at three homes in and around the south Mississippi city of Brookhaven, about 70 miles (110 kilometers) south of Jackson. A deputy responded to a disturbance call at Godbolt's in-laws' home, where witnesses say Godbolt was arguing with his estranged wife, and the shootings started there. Deputy William Durr, Godbolt's mother-in-law Barbara Mitchell and two others were killed at the first home in the small town of Bogue Chitto (BOH'-guh CHIT'-uh). An 11-year-old and an 18-year-old, who were each other's cousins, were killed at the second home, in Brookhaven. A husband and wife were killed at the third home, also in Brookhaven. Defense attorney Gus Sermos said Godbolt is scheduled to attend Wednesday's hearing, where prosecutors will ask a judge to send the case to a grand jury for the possibility of indictment. Godbolt is charged with one count of capital murder, which could carry the death penalty, in the deputy's killing. He's also charged with seven counts of murder, which could carry life without parole. Moments after he was arrested May 28, a handcuffed Godbolt told a reporter from The Clarion-Ledger, on video, that someone in the first house called law enforcement while he was talking to his wife and in-laws about his wish to take his children home. 'My pain wasn't designed for him. He was just there,' Godbolt said of the deputy. Godbolt also said in the video: 'My intentions was to have God kill me. I ran out of bullets. Suicide by cop was my intention. I ain't fit to live, not after what I done.' ___ Follow Emily Wagster Pettus on Twitter: http://twitter.com/EWagsterPettus .
  • Trump: Liberation from 'Obamacare nightmare' is close
    Trump: Liberation from 'Obamacare nightmare' is close
    Celebrating a slim but symbolic health-care win in Washington, President Donald Trump told supporters in Ohio that the nation was one step closer to liberation from the 'Obamacare nightmare.' 'You think that's easy? That's not easy,' he told a crowd of thousands just hours after the Senate took a small but hard-fought first step Tuesday toward Republicans' years-long promise to repeal and replace former President Barack Obama's health care law. Clearly energized to be back in front of a friendly crowd of supporters, Trump said repeatedly that he believes in speaking directly to the American people and not through the 'fake news' media. And he joked about accusations that he doesn't act presidential. 'It's so easy to act presidential,' he said. 'But that's not going to get it done.' Trump said that with the Senate's vote to allow consideration of a health care bill, 'We're now one step closer to liberating our citizens from this Obamacare nightmare and delivering great health care for the American people.' Tuesday's trip to Youngstown, a staunchly working-class, union-heavy enclave that has long helped anchor Democrats in Ohio, served as a welcome distraction from Washington for a president who loves to relive his once-unlikely Election Day win. In a room filled with supporters, Trump talked up his first six months in office, claiming that no other president had done 'anywhere near' what he'd done in his first six months. 'Not even close,' he said. Far from questions about investigations into Russian meddling in the 2016 campaign and his repeated attempts to discredit his attorney general, Trump painted the picture of a president adored by his country, despite his dismal approval ratings. Trumpeting his administration's tough approach to illegal immigration and criminal gangs, Trump described people 'screaming from their windows, 'Thank you, thank you,'' to border patrol agents and his Homeland Security secretary. 'We're liberating our towns and we're liberating our cities. Can you believe we have to do that?' he asked, adding that law enforcement agents were rooting out gang members — and 'not doing it in a politically correct fashion. We're doing it rough.' 'Our guys are rougher than their guys,' he bragged. Trump also said he's been working with a pair of Republican senators to 'create a new immigration system for America.' 'We want a merit-based system, one that protects our workers' and one that 'protects our economy,' said Trump, endorsing legislation introduced by Sens. Tom Cotton and David Perdue that would put new limits on legal immigration. Ahead of the rally, Trump stopped by a veterans' event as part of the White House's weeklong celebration of servicemen and women. Following brief remarks by several of his Cabinet members, Trump entered a small room of veterans, several of them over 80 years old, and praised them for their commitment and sacrifice for the country. 'A truly grateful nation salutes you,' Trump told the group in Sutherland, Ohio. But he quickly shifted gears to recall his unexpected election win in Ohio, praising Youngstown and towns like it for helping him secure the electoral votes that put him over the top. 'It was incredible time we had. You saw the numbers,' he said. 'Democrats, they win in Youngstown — but not this time.' Trump has mainly sought to re-litigate his 2016 victory in friendly territory, escaping Washington to recharge with boisterous crowds that embrace his jabs at 'fake news' media, Democrats and even those Republicans whom Trump once vowed to defeat as part of his effort to 'drain the swamp.' Democrat Hillary Clinton herself did not frequent this stretch of the industrial Midwest in her campaign against Trump, instead dispatching her husband, the former president, on little-noticed bus tours of the region. Trump ended up narrowing Clinton's advantage to 3 points on his way to an 8-point victory statewide. The surrounding 13th Congressional District, which Trump lost by 6.5 percentage points, is among the Democratic-held seats that Republicans are targeting next year, and the local congressman, Rep. Tim Ryan, happens to be one of the Democrats' most intense internal critics. Ryan won two-thirds of the vote to win an easy re-election in November despite Trump's performance, a result that demonstrates the president's appeal among white voters who have historically backed Democrats. Shortly after, he ran unsuccessfully against Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., for House minority leader, and he continues to criticize the party for leaning too heavily on leaders from coastal states and failing to communicate a coherent economic message to much of the rest of the country. ___ Associated Press writers Jill Colvin in Washington and Bill Barrow in Atlanta contributed to this report.
  • Lyft driver says man shot at her in argument over canceling ride
    Lyft driver says man shot at her in argument over canceling ride
    A Lyft driver says a man shot at her after she and the man got into an argument about canceling a ride. The driver said she had a scheduled pickup July 19 at 7 a.m. in Ellenwood. We're learning how the alleged shooting played out on Channel 2 Action News This Morning. She said when she arrived, she waited for the person to come out. A while later, 'He comes out with a gun and started shooting. He fired off at least five shots,' the driver, who asked not to be identified, said. The shooting was a result of the trip being canceled. 'He's a big guy. He just came out with an attitude and said, 'You need to cancel the ride.' I said, 'You can cancel the ride,'' the driver told Channel 2's Nefertiti Jaquez. The heated argument unfolded last Wednesday outside a home along Creek Cove. A screen grab from the driver's phone shows the Lyft driver arrived at 7 a.m. She was scheduled to pick up a woman named Celeste. But seconds after she arrived, the driver told Jaquez, a man came outside the home and told her that her services were no longer needed. TRENDING STORIES: Runner in critical condition after hit by police cruiser Investigators close to solving 34-year-old cold case murder Busy McDonald's fails health inspection 'When you schedule a ride, it costs a little bit more. So you have to pay more if you cancel it, and he didn't want to pay for that,' the driver told Jaquez. The 46-year-old driver admits she demanded he cancel the ride because it would be the only way she would get paid the cancellation fee. But instead, she said, he threatened her. 'He said, 'I got you. I'll get you.' Goes back inside and comes back out with a gun. I immediately drove off. I was scared to death,' the driver said. She called 911 and, within minutes, Henry County police officers arrived at the home. Jaquez went to the man's home to get his side of the story. But his relatives told her he was out of town. Jaquez obtained a police report from the incident. It said the homeowner told police he felt threatened. He also admitted to firing one round into the ground with the intentions of getting the Lyft driver to leave his property. 'Even if you were trying to scare me, why would you do that?' the driver said. Detectives are now investigating the incident. The alleged victim said that she's scared but, as a widowed mother of three, she has no choice but to continue driving. 'This is the only way make money. This is my means of living. So this is what I have to do,' the driver said. Lyft sent a statement to Jaquez about the incident, saying: 'This is an incredibly concerning incident and we are thankful that no one was injured. As soon as we were made aware of these allegations, we deactivated the passenger from the Lyft platform and reached out to the driver. We are ready to assist law enforcement in the investigation.
  • Parents, former Scouts alarmed by Trump's speech at jamboree
    Parents, former Scouts alarmed by Trump's speech at jamboree
    No knot-tying demonstrations. No wood-carving advice. President Donald Trump went straight to starting a fire in a speech at a national Boy Scout gathering. Parents, former Scouts and others were furious after Trump railed against his enemies, promoted his political agenda and underlined his insistence on loyalty before an audience of tens of thousands of school-age Scouts in West Virginia on Monday night. 'Is nothing safe?' Jon Wolfsthal, a former special assistant to President Barack Obama, wrote on Twitter, saying Trump turned the event into a 'Nazi Youth rally.' Trump, the eighth president to address the National Scout Jamboree, was cheered by the crowd, but his comments put an organization that has tried in recent years to avoid political conflict and become more inclusive in an awkward position. The knot-tying was left to Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut, who said on Twitter that his stomach was in knots over the president's over-the-top delivery. 'If you haven't watched it yet, don't,' Murphy said. 'It's downright icky.' The Boy Scouts' official Facebook page was barraged with comments condemning the speech. Several people posted links to the Scouts' policy on participation in political events — which sharply limits what Scouts should do. Boy Scouts are typically 10 to 18 years old. One woman wrote in disbelief that the Scouts started booing when Trump mentioned Obama. Trump noted from the podium that Obama did not personally attend either of the two national jamborees during his tenure. (Obama did address the 2010 gathering by video to mark the Scouts' 100th anniversary. The jamboree is typically held every four years.) Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, former president of the Boy Scouts, invited Trump to the gathering, State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said Tuesday. 'When all is said and done, those Boy Scouts, what they will remember from the jamboree in West Virginia is that the president showed up,' Nauert said. 'And that's a pretty incredible thing.' The pushback from Americans over the speech included members from both parties. 'I just don't think it was appropriate,' said Rob Romalewski, a Republican and retired information-technology expert from suburban New Orleans who attained the rank of Eagle Scout as a teenager and has worked with the Boy Scouts all his adult life. 'It just doesn't seem like he was talking to the boys,' Romalewski said. 'He was more or less just using it as an excuse to babble on.' Nancy Smith, a Democrat and elementary school teacher from Shelby Township, Michigan, said she won't encourage any of her six grandchildren to enter Scouting. Smith is asking for an apology from the national group. The Boy Scouts of America said in a statement after the speech that it does not promote any one political candidate or philosophy. On Tuesday, after questions about the blowback, the organization said that it 'reflects a number of cultures and beliefs.' 'We will continue to be respectful of the wide variety of viewpoints in this country.' Trump kicked off his speech by saying, to cheers from the boys, 'Who the hell wants to speak about politics when I'm in front of the Boy Scouts? Right?' Yet much of what he had to say next was steeped in politics. Trump began to recite the Scout law, a 12-point oath that starts with a Scout being trustworthy and loyal. 'We could use some more loyalty, I will tell you that,' said the man who is alleged to have asked fired FBI Director James Comey for a pledge of loyalty. In his speech, Trump also jokingly threatened to fire Health Secretary Tom Price — an Eagle Scout who joined him on stage — if lawmakers do not repeal and replace Obama's health care law. He called Washington a 'swamp,' a 'cesspool' and a 'sewer.' He repeatedly trashed the media, directing the crowd's attention to the reporters in attendance. In one aside, he told the boys they could begin saying 'Merry Christmas' again under his watch. In another, he talked about a billionaire friend — real estate developer William Levitt — who sold his company, bought a yacht and led 'a very interesting life.' 'I won't go any more than that, because you're Boy Scouts, so I'm not going to tell you what he did,' Trump teased. Then he said he had run into the man at a cocktail party. The moral of Trump's tale was that Levitt 'lost momentum,' something he said they should never do. Levitt is often considered the father of postwar American suburbia, founding communities such as Levittown on New York's Long Island, but was criticized for refusing to sell to blacks. In the past few years, the Boy Scouts have retreated from the culture wars, dropping their ban on gay Scouts and Scout leaders, and have tried harder to recruit minorities. Zach Wahls, an Eagle Scout and co-founder of Scouts for Equality, a nonprofit group that has pushed to end discrimination against gay and transgender people in Scouting, said Trump's remarks 'really harmed the Boy Scouts' ability to do that work, which is all about serving America.' 'The wrong speech at the wrong place at the wrong time,' Wahls said. ___ McGill reported from New Orleans. Associated Press writers Julie Bykowicz and Josh Lederman in Washington contributed to this report.
  • Senate Judiciary Committee withdraws subpoena for Manafort
    Senate Judiciary Committee withdraws subpoena for Manafort
    President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman will not be testifying Wednesday before the Senate Judiciary Committee, as originally scheduled, after the committee rescinded its subpoena. The committee withdrew its subpoena for Paul Manafort late Tuesday after Manafort agreed to turn over documents and to continue negotiating about setting up an interview with the panel, according to Taylor Foy, a spokesman for Sen. Chuck Grassley, the Judiciary Committee chairman. The committee also removed Donald Trump Jr. from the list of witnesses scheduled for Wednesday's public hearing. The panel has sought to talk with Manafort about a June 2016 Trump Tower meeting in New York with Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya, among other issues including his foreign political work on behalf of Ukrainian interests. On Tuesday Manafort met with Senate Intelligence Committee staff, providing his recollection of the Veselnitskaya meeting and agreeing to turn over contemporaneous notes of the gathering last year, according to people familiar with the closed-door interview. Manafort 'answered their questions fully,' said his spokesman, Jason Maloni. Trump's son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner was also on Capitol Hill Tuesday for a second day of private meetings, this time for a conversation with lawmakers on the House Intelligence Committee. Both Manafort and Kushner have been cooperating with the committees which, along with Special Counsel Robert Mueller, are probing Russia's interference in the 2016 presidential election and possible collusion with Trump associates. The two men have faced particular scrutiny about attending the Trump Tower meeting because it was flatly described in emails to Donald Trump Jr. as being part of a Russian government effort to aid Trump's presidential campaign. Manafort's discussion with committee staff was limited to his recollection of the June 2016 meeting, according to two people familiar with the interview. Both demanded anonymity to discuss details because the interview occurred behind closed doors. Manafort had previously disclosed the meeting in documents he turned over to the committee. He has now provided the committee with notes he took at the time, one of the people said. The other person said Manafort has also said he will participate in additional interviews with the Senate Intelligence Committee staff on other topics if necessary. Those meetings haven't yet been scheduled. Kushner spent about three hours behind closed doors Tuesday with the House intelligence panel. Republican Rep. Mike Conaway of Texas, who is leading the committee's Russia probe, said he found Kushner to be 'straightforward, forthcoming, wanted to answer every question we had.' He said Kushner was willing to follow up with the committee if it has additional questions. The committee's ranking Democrat, Rep. Adam Schiff of California, said the questions touched on 'a range of issues the committee had been concerned about.' 'We appreciate his voluntary willingness to come and testify today,' Schiff added. On Monday, Kushner answered questions from staff on the Senate's Intelligence Committee, acknowledging four meetings with Russians during and after Trump's victorious White House bid and insisting he had 'nothing to hide.' Emails released this month show that Trump Jr., the president's eldest son, accepted a June 2016 meeting with Veselnitskaya with the understanding that he would receive damaging information on Democrat Hillary Clinton as part of a Russian government effort to help Trump's campaign. But, in his statement for the two intelligence committees, Kushner said he hadn't read those emails until being recently shown them by his lawyers. Kushner's statement was the first detailed defense from a campaign insider responding to the controversy that has all but consumed the first six months of Trump's presidency. Kushner called the meeting with Veselnitskaya such a 'waste of time' that he asked his assistant to call him out of the gathering. 'No part of the meeting I attended included anything about the campaign; there was no follow-up to the meeting that I am aware of; I do not recall how many people were there (or their names), and I have no knowledge of any documents being offered or accepted,' he said. Kushner on Monday confirmed earlier media reports that he had suggested using Russian diplomatic facilities to set up secure communications between Trump adviser Michael Flynn, who would become national security adviser, and Russian officials. But he disputed that it was an effort to establish a 'secret back channel.' His statement describes a December meeting with Flynn and Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak in which Kushner and Kislyak discussed establishing a secure line for the Trump transition team and Moscow to communicate about policy in Syria. ___ Associated Press writer Eric Tucker contributed to this report.
  • Senate health care debate could be suspenseful and raucous
    Senate health care debate could be suspenseful and raucous
    The Senate's days-long debate on health care features a dynamic that's relatively rare on Capitol Hill. Genuine suspense. Debate kicked off Tuesday without an obvious endgame. Several Republicans voted to start debate but said the bill will have to be changed for them to vote to actually pass the legislation later this week. The amendment process promises to be extensive and freewheeling. And victory for Republicans and President Donald Trump is not guaranteed. The Senate has started off by taking up the House-passed bill — which doesn't have enough support to pass the Senate — and it'll take near-unanimity among Republicans for them to alter the measure. Right now, they're deeply divided. 'We obviously don't have consensus on where we ought to go,' said Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis. 'No matter what we pass it's not going to fix the whole problem.' Here's a primer on how to watch this week's Senate debate on repealing and replacing the Obama health law. ___ FAST-TRACK PROCESS First, the legislation is being debated under fast-track budget rules that allow it to pass on a simple majority instead of having to clear the 60-vote filibuster threshold required of other legislation. Debate is limited to 20 hours. Amendments, generally speaking, are unlimited — and can be offered after debate time has expired in a Washington ritual known as 'vote-a-rama.' That's when amendment after amendment is voted on in what could be an all-night session on Thursday. The first amendments get up to two hours of debate. During the voting marathon, debate is typically just two minutes. ___ AMENDMENTS GALORE Unlike other bills, which typically are debated in ways that limit senators' rights to offer changes known as amendments, the current bill is wide open. 'I suspect there will be literally hundreds of amendments,' said Sen. John Cornyn of Texas, the No. 2 Republican in the Senate. The first amendment was offered by GOP leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky. It is virtually identical to the version that passed the Senate in late 2015 that would repeal much of Obamacare and leave replacing it for later. It's sure to lose, even though it passed less than two years ago — when skeptics of repealing the law without a clear plan for replacing it were assured of former President Barack Obama's veto. Another McConnell amendment, likely to be swatted down by a parliamentary challenge by Democrats, includes the Senate's most recent 'repeal and replace' bill — scuttled last week for lack of support — along with separate provisions from Sens. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and Rob Portman, R-Ohio. Democrats are poised to offer dozens of amendments of their own. For instance, they could try to eliminate tax cuts rewarding investors and upper bracket earners, just for starters. One problem: Senators don't necessarily know how to draft amendments because they're unsure which bill they'll ultimately be amending. ___ PARLIAMENTARY PUZZLE The special fast-track process, called reconciliation in Washington-speak, comes with tricky rules. Amendments that are carefully crafted and fit within the rules can pass on a simple majority vote. But many amendments run afoul of the Senate's byzantine rules, which mean they can require 60 votes and effectively be blocked by Democrats. Among them is the so-called Byrd rule, named after former Sen. Robert Byrd, D-W.Va. It's complicated, but the Byrd rule disqualifies some of the GOP's ideas, such as a provision in the pending bill aimed at lowering premiums paid by younger, healthier consumers by allowing insurance companies to increase premiums paid by seniors. The Byrd rule generally blocks provisions that don't affect the federal budget — and blocks provisions whose changes to spending or taxes are 'merely incidental' to a larger policy purpose. If such provisions are inserted despite the Byrd rule, any individual senators can knock them out with a point of order. ___ MCCONNELL'S LAST OPTION At the very end of the debate, after dozens of votes on amendments and parliamentary challenges, majority Republicans can offer one, final substitute amendment. McConnell would probably be the author and it could represent one final grasp at consensus among fractured Republicans. McConnell's last gambit could offer Republican senators a difficult choice since rejecting it would probably doom the whole effort. But consensus among Republicans has eluded McConnell for weeks, so there are plenty of reasons to be skeptical he can succeed now. ___ BACK TO THE HOUSE — OR INTO CONFERENCE? If the Senate should manage to maneuver its way through this week's legislative labyrinth, the resulting bill could go back to the House for a vote that would send it directly to Trump for his signature. The other alternative would be to send the measure into official House-Senate negotiations known as a conference committee. Conference talks, insiders fear, could be a nightmare and invite balkanized Republicans to feud even more. In particular, tea party House Republicans and the Senate's more pragmatic GOP wing could be in for a fight.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.