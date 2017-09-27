Netflix, iTunes email scams targeting bank account info, reports say

A new email scam is targeting Netflix and iTunes users in order to obtain access to their bank account info, according to multiple reports.

The Guardian reported that, according to a reader letter to its consumer division, an email that appears to be from Netflix warns users that their Netflix accounts are on hold.

“A link in the email takes users to a fake Netflix page, where you are invited to input your bank details. It is realistic and will no doubt catch out a few people whose bank card has just expired,” a user said in a Tuesday letter to the publication.

WGN also reported about the phishing scam stateside, saying that customers are told that their payment details need to be updated because of a billing error, the Monday report said.

The email may ask for updated bank information to be emailed, and in other cases, it may link to a fake website requesting bank information.

A similar scam was reported in January.

Similarly, WFLA reported that the iTunes scam claims someone is making unauthorized purchases from the user’s account and requests login information to correct it. That way, the user’s Apple ID and password are stored on the scammer’s database.

Like any phishing scam, consumers are warned not to click on any links in the email.

According to the Netflix help center website, the company will never ask for personal information to be sent over email, including credit and debit card numbers and passwords.

“Netflix may email you to update this information with a link to our website, but be cautious of fake emails that may link to phishing websites. If you’re unsure about a link in an email, you can always hover your cursor over the link to see where it directs in which you can see the real linked web address at the bottom of most browsers,” the website reads.

Suspicious emails can be reported to Netflix by forwarding them to phishing@netflix.com and deleting the email. The message and header information should be included in the forwarded email. More information on reporting suspicious emails to the company are at the Netflix website.

Apple says users who suspect a phishing attempt can forward the suspeicous email, including header information, to reportphishing@apple.com.

“If you believe that your Apple account (Apple ID) has been compromised, by phishing or otherwise, please sign in to the Apple ID page to change your password immediately,” the Apple support site reads.

More information is at the Apple Support site.