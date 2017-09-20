More than 440,000 Dodge Ram trucks recalled due to fire hazard

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, the company that manufactures Dodge vehicles, is recalling an estimated 443,712 heavy-duty pick up trucks in the U.S. because of a potential fire hazard.
A Tuesday news release from the company said FCA will inspect water pumps for the vehicles and replace them if necessary.
“Affected are model-year 2013-17 Ram 2500 and 3500 pickups; and 3500, 4500 and 5500 chassis cabs,” the release said. The recall is limited to trucks with 6.7-liter engines. Some may also be recalled in Canada and other markets.
“Customer feedback prompted an FCA US investigation that discovered certain trucks are equipped with a water-pump bearing that, after exposure to certain conditions, may overheat and potentially cause an engine-compartment fire,” the company said.
“Affected customers will be advised when service becomes available,” the release said.
The water pump involved in the recall is no longer equipped on vehicles, according to the release.
According to the FCA, a warning light may be activated in the vehicle if the water pump function is compromised.
“(I)n accordance with (the) regulatory definition, which includes everything from a burning odor to open flame, we are aware of a small number of such incidents. Of these, a smaller number involved damage – none of which extended beyond the immediate area of the water pump,” a company spokesman told Detroit Free Press.
Those with questions can visit the FCA website or call the FCA US Recall Information Center at (800)-853-1403.
