Listen Live
clear-night
68°
H -
L 55

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

clear-night
68°
Clear
H -° L 55°
  • clear-night
    68°
    Current Conditions
    Clear. H -° L 55°
  • clear-day
    Today
    Clear. H -° L 55°
  • clear-day
    80°
    Tomorrow
    Clear. H 80° L 58°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
Business
Equifax data breach: What to know
Close

Equifax data breach: What to know

143 Million Could Be Affected by Equifax Data Breach

Equifax data breach: What to know

By: Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Credit reporting and technology company Equifax had data compromised in what it said was a cybersecurity incident that affected 143 million customers in the U.S.

>> Read more trending news

Here is what you need to know about the incident:

﻿Equifax learned of the incident in July 2017. ﻿The breach occurred from mid-May through July 2017.

According to the FAQ on a website the company created to provide customers with information on the hack, Equifax found out about the breach July 29. The company said it “acted immediately to stop the intrusion and conduct a forensic review.” The company says the situation has been contained.

﻿Birth dates, Social Security numbers, credit card numbers and addresses are among the information accessed.

Equifax said that in some instances, driver’s license numbers were also accessed by hackers. Some personal information from UK and Canadian residents was also accessed.

Mike Stewart/AP
This July 21, 2012, photo shows Equifax Inc., offices in Atlanta. Credit monitoring company Equifax says a breach exposed social security numbers and other data from about 143 million Americans. The Atlanta-based company said Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, that "criminals" exploited a U.S. website application to access files between mid-May and July of this year. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
Close

Equifax reports massive data breach that could affect 143 million in U.S.

Photo Credit: Mike Stewart/AP
This July 21, 2012, photo shows Equifax Inc., offices in Atlanta. Credit monitoring company Equifax says a breach exposed social security numbers and other data from about 143 million Americans. The Atlanta-based company said Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, that "criminals" exploited a U.S. website application to access files between mid-May and July of this year. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

﻿Consumers can enroll in free identity theft protection and credit monitoring.

﻿Equifax has offered free credit monitoring for a year through its subsidiary TrustedID Premier. According Equifax, the credit monitoring service also provides Social Security monitoring, a credit report lock, credit report and identity theft insurance.

﻿Consumers can go to EquifaxSecurity2017.com to find out if their information was impacted by the breach.At the website, consumers can click the “check potential impact link and enter their last name and the last six digits of their social security number. The consumer will get a message alerting them whether or not their data was compromised.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Tiger shot dead after sightings near I-75 in Georgia, police say
    Tiger shot dead after sightings near I-75 in Georgia, police say
    Police said they shot and killed a tiger that was on the loose in Henry County, Georgia. >> Read more trending news WSB-TV first reported the tiger sightings after dispatch said operators received several calls about the wild animal on the loose. A source told WSB-TV’s Audrey Washington that police spotted the tiger in the area of Jodeco Road on Wednesday morning. Washington heard several shots just before 6:30 a.m. Police said they had no choice but to shoot the tiger, which was seen in a neighborhood.  Noah's Ark Animal Sanctuary in Henry County released the following statement Wednesday morning:  'Noah's Ark was contacted by Henry County Police with reports of a loose tiger on I-75. We responded immediately and were on the way to the scene with hopes of chemically immobilizing the tiger and bringing it to Noah's Ark. Unfortunately, human life became at risk and the tiger was shot by the authorities. All of our tigers are accounted for. Thank you to the officers for trying their best to bring this animal to safety.' Washington spoke to the homeowner who said the tiger jumped the fence into his backyard. He said the tiger tried to attack his dog. >> Watch the interview here – Visit WSBTV.com for the latest on this developing story.
  • Hurricane Irma: Live updates
    Hurricane Irma: Live updates
    Hurricane Irma has led to warnings, evacuations and destruction across Caribbean islands as Floridians brace for possible landfall. >> Click here or scroll down for the latest >> Read more trending news
  • Tyrone Town Council keeps mural with Confederate soldier as is
    Tyrone Town Council keeps mural with Confederate soldier as is
    A variety of opinions filled the Tyrone Town Hall on Thursday night as a town mural that features a Confederate soldier was up for debate. “We cannot erase history. We may not like it but we must learn from it,” one resident said. “A mural should represent a Tyrone that is historically correct and should show diversity as our history has shown diversity,” said Tyrone resident Sydney Baker. It was a packed house at the first Town Council meeting since officials covered up the controversial mural on August 17. TRENDING STORIES: Hurricane Irma: Gov. Deal expands State of Emergency ahead of Irma Major Equifax breach may have exposed 143 million people Officials ID owner of tiger shot, killed while roaming metro neighborhood The council voted 3-1 Thursday to keep the mural as is after nearly two hours of public comment. “With them coming out to speak like this, they deserved a vote,” said Mayor Eric Dial. State Representative Derrick Jackson was the first to speak out against the mural and is worried about an economic impact. “Georgia is No. 1 in filming, $9.5 billion revenue, Tyrone is going to be a part of that, I would hate for this mural to come up again which it will, when it relates to the filming industry,' Jackson said. Tyrone resident Greg Pearson spoke in favor of leaving the mural in place and left the meeting satisfied. “I don’t see anything logical argument for changing it, or doing away with it,” Pearson said.
  • Suzuki, Braves rally with 2 runs in 9th, beat Marlins 6-5
    Suzuki, Braves rally with 2 runs in 9th, beat Marlins 6-5
    Kurt Suzuki capped a two-run rally in the ninth inning when his lined single past third base drove in Freddie Freeman and lifted the Atlanta Braves over the Miami Marlins 6-5 on Thursday night. Miami left-hander Brad Ziegler (1-4) gave up a leadoff double to pinch-hitter Matt Adams in the ninth. Pinch-runner Nick Markakis moved to third on Ender Inciarte's groundout to first and scored easily on Ozzie Albies' double to right-center, leaving Ziegler with the blown save, his fourth in 13 chances. Freeman was given an intentional walk and moved to second on Lane Adams' grounder before Suzuki lined the winning hit past Brian Anderson at third base. Ichiro Suzuki gave Miami a 5-4 lead when he dropped a pinch-hit single into shallow left field in the eighth, driving in Anderson. Rex Brothers (3-3) struck out the side in the ninth. The 43-year-old Ichiro Suzuki's hit came in his 88th at-bat of the season as a pinch-hitter, extending his major league record. His Miami-record 26 pinch hits lead the majors. The Marlins began the day seven games behind Colorado for the second NL wild card. Braves rookie left-hander Sean Newcomb gave up three runs and four hits in the first. Dee Gordon led off with a triple and scored on a single by Christian Yelich. Marcell Ozuna's triple to right field drove in Yelich, and Anderson's single drove in Ozuna for his first career RBI. Atlanta's Jace Peterson had a two-run single off Dan Straily in the second. Inciarte tripled to right field to open the fifth and scored the tying run on Albies' fly ball to right field. With two outs in the fifth, Matt Kemp gave Atlanta the 4-3 lead with his homer to the first row of the left-field seats. The Marlins tied the game in the seventh when Ozuna's single drove in Giancarlo Stanton, who walked. Straily allowed four runs, three earned, on seven hits and two walks in five innings. Newcomb allowed three runs, seven hits and three walks in five-plus innings. Stanton was in a 3-for-37 slump since Aug. 28, with homers as his only three hits, before his fifth-inning single. TRAINER'S ROOM Marlins: 1B Justin Bour (right oblique strain) could be activated from the DL on Friday. He has been out since July 25. Braves: C Tyler Flowers (left wrist contusion) has been hitting and could come off the 10-day DL this weekend. UP NEXT Marlins: RHP Jose Urena (12-6, 3.71) is 1-1 with a 2.50 ERA in three starts against the Braves this season. For his career against Atlanta, Urena is 1-3 with a 6.58 ERA. Braves: RHP Mike Foltynewicz (10-11, 4.75) is 2-0 with a 2.66 ERA in four games, including three starts, against the Marlins this season. He is 3-0 with a 4.13 ERA in seven career games against Miami. ___ More AP baseball coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball
  • Republicans stew over Trump deal with Democrats on Hurricane Harvey aid bill
    Republicans stew over Trump deal with Democrats on Hurricane Harvey aid bill
    As the Senate on Thursday easily approved $15.25 billion to bolster the federal disaster response to Hurricane Harvey, GOP lawmakers gritted their teeth over provisions added to the bill – with the blessing of President Donald Trump – which would extend the federal debt limit for three months, and provide for the funding of government operations until December 8. “It’s unfortunate, they ought to be separate votes,” said Rep. Joe Barton (R-TX), who predicted he would not be the only Texan on Friday to oppose the Harvey aid bill in the House, all because of the deal that President Trump struck with Democrats, and forced on GOP leaders. “There should be some effort to offset the spending and to reform the way we do budgeting,” Barton said, as some GOP lawmakers felt like they had given up a golden opportunity to make a push to rein in spending. “This is an embarrassing moment for a Republican controlled Congress and a Republican controlled administration,” said Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE), one of 17 GOP Senators who voted against the Harvey plan because of the addition of the debt limit increase and/or the stopgap budget. “Disaster relief and the debt ceiling should have been completely separate,” said Sen. James Lankford (R-OK). Mr. Trump stirred the waters even more on Thursday afternoon by suggesting that it might be time to do away with debt ceiling votes, which in recent years have been used by Republicans to try to squeeze out more in terms of budget savings, to reduce the debt. “For many years people have been talking about getting rid of debt ceiling altogether, and there are a lot of good reasons to do that,” the President said during a photo op at the White House. With most, if not all, Democrats ready to support the Harvey disaster aid bill in the House, that could set the stage for a number of defections by more conservative Republicans, who have been hoping for some action on budget cuts. GOP efforts to find offsetting cuts for the Harvey aid in the Senate went nowhere – the Senate rejected a plan from Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) to make $15 billion in foreign aid cuts; the vote was 87-10 against. The Senate also voted 72-25 to defeat a move by Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE) to decouple the debt limit increase and the temporary budget from the Harvey aid. “Nobody has the courage to say, why don’t we pay for it,” Paul said in a frustrated tone on the Senate floor. The Friday vote on the Harvey aid plan may not be the last one this month – Rep. Alcee Hastings (D-FL) said he was told by the FEMA chief on Thursday that the $15.25 billion in disaster money won’t last very long. “His response was that these funds will last until the end of this month,” Hastings said.
  • Prosecutors want Shkreli's bail revoked over Clinton posting
    Prosecutors want Shkreli's bail revoked over Clinton posting
    Federal prosecutors on Thursday filed a court motion asking a judge to revoke Martin Shkreli's bail and throw him in jail because of recent threats the so-called 'Pharma Bro' allegedly made against Hillary Clinton. 'Since his conviction on August 4, 2017, Shkreli has engaged in an escalating pattern of threats and harassment that warrant his detention pending sentencing,' prosecutors wrote in their motion. 'Most recently, Shkreli threatened former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton by publicly offering $5,000 to anyone who would 'grab' some of her hair on the defendant's behalf during her upcoming book tour' prosecutors wrote. The threat required 'significant expenditure of resources by the U.S. Secret Service,' prosecutors said, adding that there was risk that one of Shkreli's many social media followers would take his statements seriously. Prosecutors also cited several other Twitter and social media postings by Shkreli that they said were harassing to women. 'However inappropriate some of Mr. Shkreli's postings may have been, we do not believe that he intended harm and do not believe that he poses a danger to the community,' Shkreli's lawyer, Benjamin Brafman, said in a statement. The former pharmaceutical CEO best known for hiking up the price of a life-saving drug and for trolling his critics on social media has been out on bail since a jury found him guilty of deceiving investors in two failed hedge funds he ran. The defense had argued that investors got their original investments back and even made hefty profits. The 34-year-old defendant faces up to 20 years in prison, though the term could be much lower under sentencing guidelines.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.