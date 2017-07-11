Amazon Prime Day isn’t just about snagging the best deals on tech.
The official 30-hour cyber shopping extravaganza began at 9 p.m. Monday and features hundreds of lightning deals popping up every five minutes, including a $499.99 deal on diamond stud earrings and big discounts on brands like Samsonite and Adidas.
Ahead of the launch, Amazon released a list of some of the hottest 30-hour deals and bundles on tech products and non-tech products alike.
Here are 21 non-tech deals pulled from Amazon’s Prime Day sneak peek press release:
- Save 40-50 percent on Prime Exclusive clothing, handbags and more
- Save 30 percent on select clothing, shoes and more for men, women, kids and baby
- Save big on diamond stud earrings – 1 carat diamond stud earrings for 499.99 or ½ carat diamond stud earrings for $239.99
- Save up to 70 percent on select Samsonite two-piece spinner sets
- Save up to 40 percent on select furniture, mattresses and rugs
- Save 20 percent on nursery essentials
- Save $100 on the Bissell Multi Reach Cordless Stick Vacuum
- Save up to 40 percent on Radio Flyer, Crayola, K'NEX and more
- Save up to 30 percent on select Under Armour training gear
- Save 30 percent on select Adidas apparel
- Save up to 50 percent on select Callaway Golf products
- Skywalker Trampolines Jump N' Dunk Trampoline with safety enclosure and basketball hoop, 8-feet, only $119.99
- Save 30 percent on the Sportstuff 1030 Adventure Stand Up Paddleboard with accessories
- Save 25 percent or more on AmazonBasics – from office products to outdoor gear
- Get 20 percent back on thousands of items with an Amazon Prime credit card including select Disney Pixar Cars toys, select Thule jogging strollers and luggage, and select Yamaha musical instruments
- Save up to 50 percent on grocery items by Amazon, including Wickedly Prime and Happy Belly products
- Save 25 percent on Salt and Pepper Grinder Set from Willow & Everett
- Save 20 percent on 6-Pack of Assorted Natural Chewing Gum from Simply Gum
- Save 35 percent on Mo+M Designer Cotton Baby Carrier from Mother’s on the Move
- Save 20 percent on 12-month Banner Cutout from Handmade Artisan Confetti Momma
- Save 20 percent off handmade from Kahili Creations
