Airlines have canceled hundreds of flights scheduled for Friday amid a winter storm in Atlanta.

Delta Air Lines said it canceled about 625 flights Friday.

The Atlanta-based airline is thinning its operation due to the impact of the storm, including the need to de-ice planes. Delta normally operates about 950 departures a day from Atlanta.

Southwest Airlines, the second-largest carrier at Hartsfield-Jackson said it canceled more than 60 flights and advised passengers to check their flight status.

De-icing throughout the day could cause delays of other flights, according to Southwest.

Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport officials say they continue to monitor the weather, and advised travelers to check with airlines on the status of flights.

Delta has waived certain change fees for passengers scheduled to fly Friday and Saturday who want to change their travel plans.

The airline also advised travelers to check their flight status frequently and sign up for mobile or e-mail flight notifications.

Dallas-based Southwest said passengers with reservations for Friday can rebook or travel standby without an additional charge.

Other airlines are also waiving certain change fees for Atlanta travelers with flights booked for Friday, including Spirit, Frontier, JetBlue, United and American.

