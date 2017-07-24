New almost undetectable device targets consumer credit card info

We have warned you about skimmers. The latest device that crooks use to steal credit card information is called a Shim.
A shim is exactly what you might think. It is a thin, small card, wedged into an ATM or at a gas pump. Once inserted, it steals information.
"It's inserted into the Dip and Wait card slot," says Dottie Callina of the Better Business Bureau, “in an ATM, at a gas pump or, really, anywhere."
Unlike skimmers, which can be bulky and very noticeable, shims are almost undetectable.
"Where it is, it intercepts data off your chip," Callina tells WSB, "your credit card or debit card chip, the EMV chip, the one that's supposed to protect everybody."
The BBB is telling people that, if possible, they should use tap and pay, like Apple or Samsung pay, to avoid the scam. In addition, they warn, if the card is not going into the reader smoothly and something appears to be blocking it, there may be a shimmer inside.
The scam has been used in other parts of the United States and in Canada, but has not been repoened in the Atlanta area. Yet.
