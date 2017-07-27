Listen Live
Nationwide scam targets Wells Fargo customers
Nationwide scam targets Wells Fargo customers

Nationwide scam targets Wells Fargo customers
Photo Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Nationwide scam targets Wells Fargo customers

By: Sabrina Cupit

The Henry County Police Department is alerting residents about a scam that is targeting Wells Fargo Bank customers. 

Citizens in Henry County and around the nation are receiving recorded messages informing them that Wells Fargo has locked down their accounts, and they need to call an 855 area code number to resolve the matter.  

Once you call the number, you are asked for your social security number, date of birth, zip code, expiration date on your card and your PIN. 

Police say after you give them the information the line goes dead. Police say never give out information to any unsolicited caller.  

If you have questions about your account, call the number of the back of your debit or credit card. If you have gotten one of these calls, Wells Fargo is asking you to contact them immediately.

  • Chipotle expands queso offering to 350 locations
    Chipotle expands queso offering to 350 locations
    Chipotle will begin offering queso in 350 locations, starting Aug. 1. >> Read more trending news The chain announced the expansion Wednesday. “We’ll be rolling out queso to more than 350 restaurants across markets within central and southern California and Colorado, beginning on Aug. 1,” Mark Crumpacker, Chipotle’s chief marketing officer, said. Chipotle first introduced queso earlier this month at the Chipotle NEXT Kitchen, a public test kitchen in New York City. >> Related: Chipotle testing queso offering “We’ve been really pleased with the response to queso in the initial test at our NEXT Kitchen in New York and want to see how it will do in a couple of markets,” Chipotle spokesman Chris Arnold told Thrillist. “Since beginning the test in New York, we have believed that the queso test was something that we could expand quickly, from an operational perspective, if we opted to do so.” >> Related: Rodents fell from ceiling of Dallas Chipotle, customers say Consumer response in the participating locations will determine whether the chain expands the queso to other locations or makes it a permanent menu item. According to The Washington Post, Chipotle’s NEXT kitchen is also in the process is testing an avocado-citrus salad dressing, a dessert and a frozen margarita. >> Related: Chipotle to debut first dessert Chipotle is also considering increasing its prices. “While we would like to execute the price increase on the next tier of market sometime in the fall, the exact timing will depend on the timing of a possible queso rollout and consumer sentiment and visit habits,” Hurtung said. >> Related: Customers at Virginia Chipotle report illness, suspect norovirus
  • Grandson in custody in woman's 'highly suspicious' disappearance
    Grandson in custody in woman's 'highly suspicious' disappearance
    Channel 2 Action News has learned a man is in custody in his grandmother's disappearance. Millicent Williams, 78, was reported missing DeKalb County by her family. When police searched the home for a welfare check, they found blood inside. Her 37-year-old grandson, Gregory Williams, was named as a 'person of interest,' according to Channel 2's Aaron Diamant. Gregory Williams was found in a car. Millicent is still missing. Crews are searching a nearby park. DeKalb County police said Gregory Williams was charged with theft by taking. We're gathering new details about the suspect, for updates on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4. TRENDING STORIES: Hospital denies mother's faith-based healthcare coverage Teen charged in crash that killed recent high school graduate Police: Mother arrested after toddler found unresponsive from drug overdose
  • Woman shocked by what doctor left inside her after giving birth 
    Woman shocked by what doctor left inside her after giving birth 
    A Florida woman gave birth in mid-July, but she said she ended up back in the hospital weeks later because of a doctor’s mistake.  >> Read more trending news After Jamila Smith gave birth to her son, Aiden, she needed surgery to stop the bleeding. That’s when Smith claims a doctor at Jackson South left an object inside her, according to WSVN.  “There was pain and pressure to the point where I wouldn’t be able to, sometimes, like, hard to move to get the baby, moving around, stuff, you know,” Smith said. Doctors then discovered a piece of gauze inside her that measured a foot long and could have caused an infection or other complications.  “It looked like, almost like a long piece of snake,” Smith’s husband, Alaunta, told WSVN.  >> Related: Florida woman arrested after giving birth to 11-year-old’s child Jackson Health System released the following statement to WSVN: “Our healthcare teams are always deeply affected when their patients suffer complications after procedures … like all top medical systems, we investigate every complication and use those results to constantly improve.” Read more here.  
  • Family of organ recipient attends funeral of donor who saved his life
    Family of organ recipient attends funeral of donor who saved his life
    A New Jersey woman whose organs were donated after her death last week had special mourners at her funeral -- the family of one of the people whose lives she saved.  Ivonne Martinez Rivera, 41, of Kearny, died July 20, several days after she suffered a brain aneurysm, according to WABC in New York. Her family, which included her husband and three children, decided to have her removed from life support when doctors determined that there was nothing more they could do for her. >> Read more trending news Rivera’s heart, kidney and liver were donated to two different people, WABC reported. Her husband, Andy Rivera, told the news station that organ donation was in line with his wife’s personality.  “My wife is the type of person who will help anybody, whether or not she knows you,” Rivera said. “She feels content helping other people.” The family of one of the recipients, Eli Guzman, 35, of Roselle, decided to repay Ivonne Rivera’s kindness by attending her funeral Tuesday night in her native Newark.  “I consider her my hero,” Guzman’s brother, Misael Guzman, told WABC.  Eli Guzman received Rivera’s kidney and liver the day after she was removed from life support. He remained in the hospital this week, recovering from surgery. “God has shown us a way of bringing two families together in love and kindness,” Eli Guzman told the news station. “We thank the Rivera family for the decisions they’ve made.” The funeral service for Ivonne Rivera, who worked as a nurse for the elderly, was packed with mourners, WABC reported. Social media was also filled with love from her family and friends, who prayed for a miracle as she fought for her life.  Andy Rivera told WABC he wants the couple’s children, including their 18-month-old daughter, to know that their mother’s spirit lives on in other people. He said he would like to meet the person who received his wife’s heart. “So I can at least put the baby on her heartbeat, the baby can hear her mother’s heartbeat through somebody else,” Andy Rivera said. 
  • Falcons' young defense bolstered by improved depth
    Falcons' young defense bolstered by improved depth
    Desmond Trufant has returned from a 2016 season-ending pectoral injury to find himself in a new role among Falcons defensive backs. Only 26 and entering his fifth season as the team's top cornerback, Trufant suddenly is the veteran of the unit. Safety Kemal Ishmael also is entering his fifth year, but hasn't been a full-time starter. Trufant seemed startled by the realization after Thursday's opening practice of training camp. 'We're young,' Trufant said. 'I'm 26 and I'm probably the oldest guy in the (defensive backs) room.' There is similar youth throughout the defense. That's why Trufant and the Falcons believe the defense is still on the rise after its strong late-season performance helped propel the team to the Super Bowl. Atlanta's top two picks in the last three NFL drafts with coach Dan Quinn have been defensive players, including first-rounders Vic Beasley in 2015, Keanu Neal in 2016 and Takkarist McKinley this year. Atlanta led the NFL in scoring in 2016 and quarterback Matt Ryan was the league's MVP. The high-scoring offense overshadowed dramatic improvement by the defense. Four rookies and four second-year players started much of the year on defense. The Falcons held four of the last six regular-season opponents under 20 points. They also were tough on defense against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers in the NFC championship game. Atlanta led 31-0 before giving up its first points in the second half of the 44-21 win. Unfortunately for the Falcons, a similarly impressive strong defensive first half against New England in the Super Bowl wasn't enough. Atlanta led 28-3 in the third quarter before a tired defense wilted and the Patriots rallied for a 34-28 overtime win. Defensive tackle Grady Jarrett's three sacks of Tom Brady were not enough to stop the comeback. Jarrett is entering his third season. It was clear the young defense needed more depth. That was the focus this offseason. McKinley, a defensive end from UCLA, and LSU linebacker Duke Riley were the first two draft picks. Safety Damontae Kazee was added in the fifth round. Key free-agent signings included a run-stopping defensive tackle in Dontari Poe, and defensive end Jack Crawford. Beasley led the NFL with 15 ½ sacks in 2016, and the Falcons hope Crawford adds more pass-rush help from the other end. The moves made Trufant, the team's top cover corner, excited to rejoin the defense. 'This is definitely the fastest team I've played for, the deepest team I've played for and the closest team,' Trufant said. 'I think that's the biggest thing. We're a tight group. ... We know we've got a lot of talent and we know we can go as far as we want.' Quinn said Trufant, who signed a five-year, $68.75 million contract extension in the offseason, appeared to be fully recovered from the injury suffered in November. 'The fact he got cleared at the end of minicamp was good so we knew we had a really long window over the summer,' Quinn said. '... His speed, his strength were good.' Quinn said defensive end Adrian Clayborn also has made a strong recovery from biceps surgery. Meanwhile, McKinley was limited in his first practice following surgery in March to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder. Quinn said McKinley's right arm 'looked very normal' when punching a blocking pad. 'He didn't look like he was guarding it,' Quinn said. Quinn said he hopes McKinley, wide receiver Julio Jones (foot) and wide receiver Taylor Gabriel (strained lower leg) will join full team drills next week. NOTES: There was no update on efforts to negotiate a contract extension for RB Devonta Freeman, who left practice briefly due to sickness and was not available for interviews. ... Jones showed no indication he was favoring his foot as he soared high for a catch. ___ For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL
  • DeKalb Sheriff banned from all parks as part of guilty plea
    DeKalb Sheriff banned from all parks as part of guilty plea
    DeKalb County Sheriff Jeffrey Mann has taken a plea deal after his arrest at Piedmont Park. Mann entered a guilty plea banning him from all Atlanta city parks for 6 months and he will have to serve 40 hours of community service, which he has already served. Mann will also have to pay $2,000 in fees. Channel 2's Nicole Carr is in the courtroom. She'll have the latest on this developing story starting on Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m. #Breaking:Sheriff Mann enters guilty plea,banned from all @Cityofatlanta parks for 6 months. Community service hrs already complete @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/2PVzxqnrIY-- Nicole Carr (@NicoleCarrWSB) July 27, 2017 Sheriff Mann is paying $2k in fees today ., amended charge 'prohibited activity in park' replaces indecency charge . @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/WII484oyF0-- Nicole Carr (@NicoleCarrWSB) July 27, 2017 Sheriff Mann has already completed 40 community service hours with Hosea Helps. This is him leaving to pay $2k fines @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/Z2Xw2qYgwf-- Nicole Carr (@NicoleCarrWSB) July 27, 2017 Records:Sheriff Mann had to undergo an psych eval by state-approved sex offender treatment provider.No recommendation for treatment @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/yhVBRVFJgt-- Nicole Carr (@NicoleCarrWSB) July 27, 2017
