Life insurance locator could mean 'all the difference in the world'
Life insurance locator could mean ‘all the difference in the world’

Life insurance locator could mean ‘all the difference in the world’
Life insurance locator could mean ‘all the difference in the world’

By: Veronica Waters

A few keystrokes online could match you up with a life insurance payout you did not even know you were due.

Georgia leads the nation when it comes to matching people with misplaced life insurance.

This is thanks in part to a service launched a year ago by the State Insurance Commissioner and the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC).

The ‘Life Insurance Policy Locator’ is a free service that “streamlines and simplifies the process for consumers,” State Insurance Commissioner Ralph Hudgens said in a statement. 

The Commissioner’s office said that with the new service, Georgian’s requests are encrypted and secured to maintain confidentiality. “Participating insurers will compare submitted requests with available policyholder information and report all matches to state insurance departments through the locator,” the statement read, “Companies will then contact beneficiaries or their authorized representatives.”

State Deputy Insurance Commissioner Jay Florence tells WSB the service is invaluable.

“People thought that it was worthwhile during their life to spend this money to give you a benefit upon their death,” Florence says, adding, “Whether it’s large or small, obviously they had something in mind – a need that they wanted to fill. 

“If you’re talking about a widowed spouse, a life insurance benefit can mean all the difference in the world.”

In the year since it has launched, one out of every six Georgians using it found something a loved one left for them.

According to Consumer Reports, an estimated $1 billion in benefits from life insurance policies are unclaimed. 

“The largest life insurance policy that we’ve seen come back has been over $640,000,” says Florence.

Since the service went live last December, 589 Georgians have received more than $6.6 million in policy payouts.

For a link to the Locator, located on the front page of the state insurance commissioner’s website, click here. 

News

  • PBS suspends ‘Tavis Smiley’ amid investigation of sexual misconduct
    PBS suspends ‘Tavis Smiley’ amid investigation of sexual misconduct
    PBS has suspended talk show ‘Tavis Smiley’ following allegations of sexual misconduct. >> Read more trending news According to Variety, PBS hired a firm to oversee Smiley’s behavior after reports of misconduct. As many as 10 witnesses, both men and women, spoke to investigators.   A PBS spokesperson released a statement regarding the suspension: 'Effective today, PBS has indefinitely suspended distribution of Tavis Smiley, produced by TS Media, an independent production company. PBS engaged an outside law firm to conduct an investigation immediately after learning of troubling allegations regarding Mr. Smiley. This investigation included interviews with witnesses as well as with Mr. Smiley. The inquiry uncovered multiple, credible allegations of conduct that is inconsistent with the values and standards of PBS, and the totality of this information led to today’s decision.' Please check back for updates.
  New Year's Eve Peach Drop moving to Woodruff Park
    New Year’s Eve Peach Drop moving to Woodruff Park
    Speculation that Atlanta’s annual New Year’s Eve celebration would move from Underground Atlanta to Woodruff Park was confirmed Wednesday. The city of Atlanta told Channel 2 Action News that this year the annual event will move to the central city park, a few blocks north of Underground. For 28 years the city has hosted an all-day party each New Year’s Eve at Underground, featuring bands, food, confetti, and the ceremonial lowering of the 800-pound Peach from a tower above the plaza. The traditional New Year’s Eve celebration has often attracted more than 100,000 people, according to PeachDrop.com. Expectations that the event would make a move were ramped up with the sale this spring of Underground Atlanta to the South Carolina firm WRS Real Estate Investments. The sale had been announced two years ago, but was postponed due to complications, including questions about easements from MARTA and railroad companies. Plans for the purported $300 million overhaul of Underground would turn it into a live-work-play community with apartments and a grocery store. WRS paid $34.6 million for the money-losing mall including 12 acres of land. The sale of Underground occurred in a year that also saw the sale of two dozen downtown properties to a German developer, Newport Holding GmbH, raising the prospect of a revitalized downtown south of Marietta Street. “The Gulch,” the area behind Marietta Street, best known as tailgate-central during Falcon’s games, has also been offered as a possible locale for Amazon’s new satellite headquarters, in plans proposed by the state of Georgia. The Peach Drop has undergone a few changes over the years, including the version in 2014, when the giant peach shared space on the tower above Underground with an even-more-giant replica of a peanut M&M. A city spokesperson told WSB the city would release specific plans for entertainment and security at the Woodruff Park event some time this week.
  Tommy Nobis, 'Mr. Falcon,' is dead at 74
    Tommy Nobis, ‘Mr. Falcon,’ is dead at 74
    Tommy Nobis, “Mr. Falcon,” has died at the age of 74. Nobis died Wednesday morning at home with his wife at his side, after an extended illness, the Atlanta Falcons confirmed.  Nobis was Atlanta’s No. 1 pick in the NFL draft and No. 5 choice in the AFL in December 1965. He played his college ball at Texas.  Nobis is one of college football’s all-time greatest linebackers. In his tenure with the Texas Longhorns (1963–1965), he averaged nearly 20 tackles a game and, as the only sophomore starter, was an important participant on the Longhorns’ 1963 National College Football Championship team, which defeated No. 2 Navy led by Heisman Trophy winner Roger Staubach in the 1964 Cotton Bowl Classic.  Read and sign the online guestbook for Tommy Nobis As a senior despite being slowed by a knee injury, he won the Outland Trophy for the best lineman in the country and the Maxwell Award for college’s best player. “Mr. Falcon” played from 1966-76 and was the original face of the franchise. It did not take long for the Falcons to get their first Pro Bowl selection as Nobis was elected his rookie season after being named Rookie of the Year and setting the unofficial record for most tackles in a season with a staggering and untouchable 294, which still stands today. Even more impressive, Nobis accomplished that feat in just a 14-game season, meaning he averaged close to 18 tackles a game. In his 11-season career, Nobis made the Pro Bowl five teams and was selected to the NFL’s 1960’s All-decade team. The Falcons franchise was built around Nobis, which led to his nickname “Mr. Falcon.” Nobis, who spent his entire NFL career bothered by knee injuries, was an inaugural member of the 2004 Falcons Ring of Honor and has his No. 60 jersey retired. “On behalf of the Atlanta Falcons we extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of the great Tommy Nobis,” said Falcons owner Arthur Blank. “Tommy’s legacy began as the first Falcons player in team history, was built over 40 years with the organization and will live on for years to come in our Ring of Honor. ‘Mr. Falcon’ is rightfully beloved by generations of Falcons fans and we will always be grateful for his many contributions to our team and community.” No funeral plans have been announced.
  Man gets shot, is released from hospital, then shot dead
    Man gets shot, is released from hospital, then shot dead
    Sprawled out on the couch in a South DeKalb County home, 46-year-old Antimothy Davis lay covered in a blanket, wearing a hospital ID bracelet. He was still recovering from a gunshot, which had been fired into his house mysteriously one night in 2016 and struck him in the buttocks. But in a moment, he’d be shot again, twice. This time he would die. It was after 2 a.m. on Nov. 18 and two men came knocking at the door asking to buy $50 worth of crack, according to Detective D. McBride, who testified on the case Tuesday morning. Another man at the house, Joe Strickland, answered the door as Davis stayed on the couch near the door. TRENDING STORIES: Victim in deadly workplace shooting identified as 25-year-old expectant father Arrest made in death of man found at Gwinnett County mall UGA player arrested over use of fake $100 bill at pet store, investigators say The men were strangers to Davis and Strickland. And their request was strange, McBride said, not because they wanted crack, but because they wanted a lot of crack. Strickland asked the men who’d sent them. They said something about a woman with a last name that included “wood.” Strickland told them to have this woman come back to the house with them. It isn’t clear why, but Strickland then got distracted and didn’t realize one of the men had a gun pointed at his head, the detective said. “Joe!” Davis called out. The man fired two shots, but neither struck Strickland. They hit Davis, one bullet entering his left arm, the other his chest. He died at the scene. The detective gave no indication that the 2016 shooting and the November shooting were linked. In the homicide, police filed murder charges against Patrick Croskey of Ellenwood and Kryshlar Maxwell of Stone Mountain, both 26. The men were found down the road after the shooting, their car wrecked. Maxwell was trapped in the car. Croskey was bleeding profusely from a gunshot to the leg, though it isn’t clear who fired the shot. He told police he only fired into the house because someone inside shot first, the detective said. In court Tuesday, Maxwell’s arm was still in a sling. He and Croskey sat stoically listening as the detective detailed the case against them. They showed no reaction as Judge Curtis Miller said he found enough probable cause for the charges to continue.    
  Democrats see lesson from Alabama win: Compete everywhere
    Democrats see lesson from Alabama win: Compete everywhere
    To Democrats, Senate candidate Doug Jones' stunning victory in reliably Republican Alabama is more than a quirky one-off. Instead, party leaders cast the upset as a sign of growing nationwide momentum among voters opposed to President Donald Trump and an indication that Democrats shouldn't shy away from competing in Republican territory.Democrats were bolstered in particular by the higher turnout in Alabama among African-Americans, particularly women; young voters and voters in urban areas, along with a diminished GOP advantage in some small towns and rural areas. The Alabama returns track other high-profile elections where Democrats have pulled out victories this year, including the governor's seat and other statewide offices in Virginia, and several dozen state legislative seats around the country.'We're feeling the sunshine from Alabama all the way in Washington state,' said Gov. Jay Inslee, who chairs the party's gubernatorial campaign arm. 'We're seeing a passion for voting (and) this phenomenon exists in every state. It will expand the universe of competitive races.'Certainly, Alabama's Senate contest presented Democrats with a unique set of circumstances, most notably the accusations of sexual misconduct against GOP candidate Roy Moore. The allegations against Moore split the Republican Party, with Trump robustly backing the former judge and other party leaders calling for Moore to step aside.Even so, Jones' 1.5-point win was stunning given that Trump won Alabama by 28 points just 13 months ago. And Alabama tilts far more heavily toward Republicans than many of the House districts and states Democrats will aim for in the midterm elections.The Senate and House line-up for 2018 still poses real obstacles for Democrats as they seek a path back to the majority. But party officials also see opportunities on the horizon to flip enough seats to reclaim control of Congress, dent GOP advantages in statehouses and diminish Trump's political sway in the final two years of his term.Democrats need to flip 24 seats for a House majority. National Democrats have a target list of about 90 seats, including the 23 Republican-held districts that Trump lost to Hillary Clinton in the presidential race.In the Senate, Democrats must defend 10 seats in states where Trump won. With Jones' upset of Moore, they need to net a two-seat gain, and see opportunities in Nevada, where Trump lost, and Arizona, which could be a toss-up.'Obviously the path to a majority got a little wider, but it is still a long and winding road,' said Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen, who runs Senate Democrats' campaign efforts.Republicans already were set to defend open governor's seats in traditional battlegrounds like Michigan and Ohio. But Inslee said the Alabama results highlight openings in GOP-held Kansas, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Georgia and South Carolina, among others.In Kansas, Democratic chairman John Gibson said his party has strong candidates running for three of the state's four congressional districts, one of which yielded a surprise single-digit loss among four similarly close special congressional elections this spring in GOP districts. Kansas Democrats also have a competitive primary for governor amid widespread dissatisfaction over outgoing Republican Gov. Sam Brownback's sweeping tax cuts that curtailed spending on education and infrastructure.One key takeaway for Democrats after Alabama: the party can plunge resources into GOP-leaning states to help candidates, but shouldn't always make their presence known in places where an affiliation with liberal party leaders can be a turnoff to some of the voters they need to win.Tom Perez, the chairman of the Democratic National Committee, said the party offered data support and staff to Jones, but did so far more quietly than in states like Virginia. Perez said the DNC spent $1 million on the Alabama voter turnout efforts, including registering college students to vote, sending text messages and phone calls to likely voters, and transporting voters to the polls.Jones campaign also had several dozen different robocalls targeting various slices of the electorate, plus a hoard of paid staffers and volunteers knocking on doors. Advocacy groups, including the NAACP and the gay rights organization Human Rights Campaign, also joined forces on the ground to identify Jones supporters.The returns showed an uptick among the voters Democrats traditionally need a strong showing from in order to win.Black voters cast about 30 percent of the 1.35 million ballots, despite accounting for about a quarter of the eligible voters. In Lee Country, home to Auburn University, Jones won 57 percent of the vote. The county has given Democratic presidential nominees no more than 45 percent of the vote since President Lyndon Johnson signed the Voting Rights Act in 1965.Joe Dinkin of the Working Families Party, a group trying to move the Democratic Party to the left, said his group sent 100,000 text messages to voters and tested almost two dozen digital ads, with the most successful being economic messages that will get widespread use in 2018.Dinkin said Alabama should encourage the left to make early investments even in longshot races.'You can't predict everything,' he said. 'There will be other Republican candidates who've never been vetted before and make errors. You can't take advantage unless you're there.'___Associated Press reporter Alan Fram contributed from Washington.___Follow Bill Barrow on Twitter at https://twitter.com/BillBarrowAP.
  UGA student wins free tickets to Rose Bowl
    UGA student wins free tickets to Rose Bowl
    Rose Bowl fever is sweeping across the UGA campus and Wednesday one quick-witted student scored free tickets to the game. A time-honored tradition at the University of Georgia is to ring the Chapel Bell after a Bulldogs victory. On this day, it got junior Carter Glenn two seats. 'Unbelievable! I am so excited. Now I have to make my travel plans to get out there,” Glenn said. Rose Bowl officials were on campus giving away tickets to the big game. It was a contest of sorts.They tweeted clues all morning long, like “Where does a UGA fan go after the Bulldogs win?” RELATED STORIES: Kirby Smart vs. Lincoln Riley: Breaking down the Rose Bowl coaches JAKE FROMM: From AJC Super 11 to the College Football Playoff Breakdown of how Georgia has fared against Heisman Trophy winners 'So for the final tweet today, we had a tweet saying where we were and to ring the Chapel Bell and yell 'Rose Bowl.' That's how the winner got it,” Rose Bowl spokesperson Karen Linhart said. Carter is taking fellow student Jack Glenn with him to Pasadena. Jack happens to be his brother. 'Two months ago I told my dad if the team goes to the Rose Bowl, we gotta go, so it's pretty cool,” junior Jack Glenn said. The Glenn brothers had a strategy to win the tickets: They split up. 'You know, North Campus is more scenic, so we'll stay around here. He took the South part.I took the North part and it just worked out,” Carter Glenn said. Rose Bowl officials gave away another pair of tickets a few hours later. On Thursday, they’ll do the same thing at the University of Oklahoma.
