Listen Live
heavy-rain-night
58°
H 63
L 54

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

heavy-rain-night
58°
Chance of Rain
H 63° L 54°
  • heavy-rain-night
    58°
    Current Conditions
    Chance of Rain. H 63° L 54°
  • heavy-rain-day
    63°
    Today
    Chance of Rain. H 63° L 54°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day
    68°
    Tomorrow
    Thundershowers. H 68° L 48°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
Consumer Advice
How to avoid FedEx, UPS, USPS email scams targeting some customers
Close

How to avoid FedEx, UPS, USPS email scams targeting some customers

How to avoid FedEx, UPS, USPS email scams targeting some customers
Photo Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images/Getty Images
A FedEx worker closes the roll up door of a delivery truck. FedEx, U.S. Postal Service and UPS each have ways customers can report and avoid email scams.

How to avoid FedEx, UPS, USPS email scams targeting some customers

By: Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

An email scam affecting FedEx, UPS and U.S. Postal Service customers is taking advantage of an increase in package shipments during the holiday season.

KMOV reported that the FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center is warning consumers about a fraudulent email scam.

The emails claim to be from one of the three organizations and say that a package cannot be delivered. The messages contain a link that users are prompted to click in order to get an invoice to pick up the package, but the link is spoofed and goes to a website set up to steal the user’s information, according to FBI officials.

>> Read more trending news 

According to the FedEx Customer Protection Center, customers who get fraudulent emails or who come across suspicious websites should forward them to abuse@fedex.com. It also recommends immediately contacting your bank if interaction with fraudulent sites or emails have led of financial loss.

More information on how to report fraud to the company can be found on the FedEx website.

FedEx
A sample fraudulent email from FedEx. FedEx, UPS and US Postal Service email scams are popping up for some customers.
Close

How to avoid FedEx, UPS, USPS email scams targeting some customers

Photo Credit: FedEx
A sample fraudulent email from FedEx. FedEx, UPS and US Postal Service email scams are popping up for some customers.

USPS customers can report a phishing attempt by not clicking on any links and forwarding the message to the CyberSecurity Operations Center at CyberSafe@usps.gov. The suspicious message should be deleted right after.

Suspicious emails purporting to be from UPS should be deleted, according to the UPS website. Customers should not follow any links or click any attachments.

“If you’ve accidentally selected a link, you should run a virus scan immediately,” the site said.

Examples of suspicious UPS emails are available on the UPS website.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Police search for 3 men after double carjacking in East Atlanta
    Police search for 3 men after double carjacking in East Atlanta
    Police are seeking three men who carjacked two vehicles in a single incident in East Atlanta, police said. The men approached the victim Tuesday morning and took his gray BMW and white Dodge Charger, police spokesman Donald Hannah said in an email. Channel 2's Liz Artz is on the scene talking with neighbors about what happened, for a LIVE report on Channel 2 Action News. The men who took the cars were in a dark Dodge Charger, according to police. “We are actively pursuing the suspects,” Hannah said. Both cars were recovered a short time later in the 1700 block of Richmond Circle in southeast Atlanta, Hannah said. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution contributed to this article.
  • MARTA to shut down service for second Georgia Dome demolition
    MARTA to shut down service for second Georgia Dome demolition
  • What color jersey will Georgia wear at 2018 Rose Bowl?
    What color jersey will Georgia wear at 2018 Rose Bowl?
    Second-ranked Oklahoma will be the home team when it faces No. 3 Georgia in the 2018 Rose Bowl Jan. 1, 2018, in the College Football Playoff semifinal in Pasadena, Calif. The Bulldogs, as the lower-seeded team, are considered the road team an will wear white jerseys. The Sooners will wear their crimson home jerseys. >> Read more trending news  Oklahoma will occupy the west sideline (on the press box side) and have their colors painted in the north end zone. Georgia will occupy the east sideline and have their colors painted in the south end zone. Georgia Bulldogs on AJC: • A piece of UGA history, Bulldogs 2017 season available  • Bulldogs turn up intensity before Rose Bowl • Freshman Georgia defensive back away with ‘medical issue’ • Notable absence from Georgia’s fourth practice before Rose Bowl • Georgia Bulldogs’ college football bowl history • Smart: Natrez Patrick’s status for Rose Bowl uncertain • Kirby Smart, Georgia Bulldogs players talk 2018 Rose Bowl • On This Day: Georgia’s Vince Dooley turns down Oklahoma job • Video: How times have changed since Georgia’s 1980 national title • Illinois tight end lists Georgia among Top 5 schools
  • Lifelong rail, transit enthusiast killed in Washington train derailment
    Lifelong rail, transit enthusiast killed in Washington train derailment
    Nearly a day after a catastrophic train derailment in Washington state, family, friends and colleagues are remembering a man who was a lifelong enthusiast of rails and public transit. >> Read more trending news Pierce County Transit officials identified Zack Willhoite, one of the company’s employees, as one of the three people killed when Amtrak Cascades train 501 went off an overpass and dangled above Interstate 5 in DuPont. >> Photos: Amtrak train derails in Washington “The entire Pierce Transit team was deeply saddened to learn that one of our employees was a victim of the Dec. 18 Amtrak train accident,” a statement from Pierce County officials said. “IT Customer Service Support Specialist Zack Willhoite has been a Pierce Transit employee since 2008. He has always been deeply appreciated and admired by his colleagues, and played an important role at our agency. He will be sincerely missed. Our thoughts are with Zack’s family, as well as the families of the other victims, during this very difficult time.” In a Facebook post sent to KIRO 7, friends and family said they searched for Willhoite for hours on Monday. The post said Willhoite was with his best friend on the inaugural run of train 501 Monday, which took place along a new bypass that was created by refurbishing freight tracks. When the train went along a curve before the overpass -- hurtling 50 mph over the speed limit, according to the National Transportation Safety Board -- it jumped the tracks. The screech and clang of metal was followed by silence, then screams, as the injured cried out to rescuers and motorists who pulled over and rushed to help. More than 70 people were injured, 10 of them seriously. >> Related: What is Positive Train Control, and would it have prevented the Amtrak wreck? Pierce Transit Advisory board member Chris Karnes wrote about the devastating crash that killed a “rail aficionado.” Karnes sent a second tweet advocating for positive train control, which is a technology that can automatically slow or stop a speeding train. The control wasn’t in use on the stretch of track where the train derailed.
  • Rose Bowl 2018: Flight prices skyrocket for Georgia vs. Oklahoma game
    Rose Bowl 2018: Flight prices skyrocket for Georgia vs. Oklahoma game
    For the first time since 1942, the Georgia Bulldogs are headed to to the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. » RELATED: Georgia football’s 5 best players in the SEC Championship Game No. 3 Georgia will face off against No. 2 Oklahoma on Jan. 1, 2018. It’ll be the first time the powerhouses have faced each other at the Rose Bowl in college football history. If you want to secure a flight in time to catch the game in all its glory, you’ll want to act quick. Ticket prices are already skyrocketing. » RELATED: Looking for tickets to see Georgia vs. Oklahoma in the Rose Bowl? The Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR) is about 23 minutes from Pasadena, California. The Ontario International Airport (ONT) is about 45 minutes from the Rose Bowl. And LAX, which has several more flight options, is about 50 minutes away from the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. Here’s what the round-trip fares look like as of Monday, Dec. 11, for each airport if you leave Sunday, Dec. 31 and return Tuesday, Jan. 2: ATL to BUR (Dec. 31 to Jan. 2) This airport option includes alliance flights with United Airlines, American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Southwest Airlines and Alaska Airlines. Flights are in the $1,000 price range. >> Read more trending news  The cheapest roundtrip option (Delta Air Lines and Skywest Airlines alliance) includes two stops and is priced at $900. There are no nonstop flights available for this airport option. » RELATED: 2017-18 College Football Bowl schedule ATL to LAX (Dec. 31 to Jan. 2) Spirit, American/Alaska Airlines, United Airlines and Delta Air Lines all fly from ATL to LAX. Flights range between approximately $750 to $1600.  Spirit has the cheapest flight at $752 with one stop in Florida. The return flight on American Airlines has an overnight layover in Chicago, Illinois. The cheapest nonstop flight (Delta Air Lines) comes out to $1,172 ATL to ONT (Dec. 31 to Jan. 2) American Airlines, United Airlines, Delta Air Lines and Southwest Airlines all fly from ATL to LAX. All flights are connecting flights. The cheapest flights range between approximately $800 to $1500. The cheapest option comes out to $851 roundtrip. The American Airlines flight stops in Phoenix, Arizona. There are no nonstop flights available for this airport option. TIP: If you’re willing to spend an extra night in the area, you’ll find cheaper options across airports and airlines by departing on Jan. 3 or later. Latest data is from Google Flights and Expedia.com. » RELATED: Georgia’s Dawgnation Daily Flight booking tips from CheapAir.com’s 2017 annual airfare study: Flight prices change on average every 4.5 days. With each flight price change, prices either go up or down by about $33. The best time to book a flight is 54 days out, but if you miss that window, 21 days out is the next prime booking window. Prices are highest 0-2 weeks in advance. Tuesdays and Wednesdays are the cheapest days to fly and Sunday is the most expensive. According to the study, the day you actually book the flight doesn’t make much of a difference on how much you pay. May the odds be ever in your favor.
  • Kendrick Lamar to perform at CFP National Championship
    Kendrick Lamar to perform at CFP National Championship
    Seven-time GRAMMY award-winning and multi-platinum artist Kendrick Lamar will be the musical performer for the inaugural College Football Playoff National Championship Halftime Performance from Atlanta’s Centennial Olympic Park on Monday, Jan. 8, 2018. Live from @centennial_park during halftime of #nationalchampionship @kendricklamar! https://t.co/jfHOZ45SWp — College Football Playoff (@CFBPlayoff) December 19, 2017 The special performance is a free, non-ticketed event in the park, just outside Mercedes-Benz Stadium, where the game will be played. Lamar’s performance will be integrated into halftime of ESPN’s telecast of the College Football Playoff National Championship presented by AT&T. According to ESPN, the Top Dawg entertainment artist will perform a collection of his greatest hits, including songs from his latest album DAMN., which received seven GRAMMY Award nominations, bringing his total number of career nominations to 29.  TRENDING STORIES: Georgia Bulldogs' college football bowl history UGA fans driving up National Championship ticket prices Notable absence from Georgia's fourth practice before Rose Bowl DAMN, his fourth studio album, won Favorite Hip-Hop Album at the 2017 American Music Awards, was recently named the Best Album of 2017 by Rolling Stone, sold 603,300 copies in its first week, the largest first week of his career and any other release that year. The album shot directly to number one on the Billboard 200 where it remained for four consecutive weeks. NPR named it the album of the year, and Rolling Stone declared him to be “the greatest rapper alive.” Lamar himself was also honored as 2017 Hitmaker of the Year at Variety’s inaugural Hitmakers event. Lamar said he was truly grateful for the opportunity to perform. “Having the opportunity to perform at halftime of what will surely be the best game of the year between two deserving universities is truly an honor,” Lamar said. “Thank you, ESPN, for having me be the first halftime performer ever at the College Football Playoff National Championship.” Lamar’s special halftime performance is the latest in the ongoing collaboration between ESPN and Interscope Records, in its third consecutive year. “In each year of the College Football Playoff, we’ve been able to build upon the experience of the last,” said Ed Erhardt, president, ESPN global sales & marketing. “This year is a true first for college football – and it makes sense that the hottest performer of the moment, Kendrick Lamar, would usher in this new era for the national championship game.” The CFP National Championship kicks off Monday, Jan. 8, at 8 p.m.   
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEO Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.