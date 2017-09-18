Consumer experts warn against new Equifax-related scam

More fallout tied to the worst data breach in modern American history.

There is a warning to consumers about a new Equifax related scam. A caller claims to be with Equifax, and says they are calling to “verify your account” following the recent security breach.

Equifax will not call you.

Lori Silverman in Clark Howard's Consumer Action Center says, “I promise you that they will not call you, they can't even answer the call volume they are getting right now.”

She says, “There is no reason for Equifax to notify you for any reason.”

The advice is still the same, freeze your credit.

Do not give personal or financial information out over the phone unless you have initiated the call and it is to a phone number you know is correct.

You cannot trust caller ID either. Scam artists can spoof their numbers so it looks like they are calling from a particular company, like Equifax, even when they are not.

If you get a robocall, hang up. Do not press ‘1’ to speak to a live operator or any other key to take your number off the list. If you respond by pressing any number, it will probably just lead to more robocalls.

If you receive a fake Equifax call, or a call from anyone asking for personal information, report it to the Federal Trade Commission.