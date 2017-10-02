Listen Live
Consumer Advice
Consumer expert: ‘Grocerants’ putting mid-priced restaurants in world of hurt
Photo Credit: Getty Images
By: Sabrina Cupit

Mid-priced restaurants are in a world of hurt, according to WSB consumer expert Clark Howard. 

Brinker International, with the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy chains, reported last month sales at locations open at least a year were off 1.8%.

In the first six months of this year, Applebee’s sales at restaurants open at least 18 months dropped 7 percent from a year earlier, and IHOP’s fell 2.1 percent. 

Howard blames all the "ready to eat meals" at grocery stores. "The meals that you can just carry home and eat, from Whole Foods on down, is such a big part of the supermarket business they call it Grocerants,” says Howard.

That is taking a bite out of the restaurant's bottom line, especially mid-priced establishments.

He says because of that, you'll start seeing more and more discounting at some restaurants. 

The popularity of delivery services may also have an impact. When people order in, they tend to opt for local eateries, rather than chains. 

Howard says, "You’ll see a lot of early week dinner specials Monday-Wednesday and off peak specials."

He adds that you may be able to indulge in great food and discounts that are being offered early or late in the dinner hours.

News

  • President Trump labels Vegas mass shooting an “act of pure evil”
    President Trump labels Vegas mass shooting an “act of pure evil”
    Addressing the nation in a somber tone from the White House, President Donald Trump on Monday morning mourned the mass shooting attack at a country music concert in Las Vegas, expressing his heartfelt support for the families of the victims, and announcing that he will travel to Las Vegas on Wednesday to meet with police, victims and their families. “It was an act of pure evil,” Mr. Trump said in his first remarks to reporters about the assault, which killed 50 and wounded over 400, as the President offered the prayers of the nation. “My fellow Americans, we are joined together today in sadness, shock and grief,” the President said. Pres. Trump calls Las Vegas shooting that left at least 50 dead 'an act of pure evil.' https://t.co/jnvX2phJbl pic.twitter.com/5nISNYbE5H — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) October 2, 2017
  • Off-duty officers ran towards gunfire to save concert-goers
    Off-duty officers ran towards gunfire to save concert-goers
  • Protest leaders: We're not going away, in spite of arrests
    Protest leaders: We're not going away, in spite of arrests
    The arrest of a clergyman who was taken to the ground and subdued with pepper spray is the latest incident in which police have been responsible for 'unnecessary and dangerous violence' against demonstrators, St. Louis protest leaders said Monday. About 20 faith leaders and other protest organizers gathered at Wayman AME Church to pledge that law-abiding but disruptive demonstrations will continue. They also alleged that police have too often become violent with protesters. The Rev. Darryl Gray of the Missouri Baptist State Convention was arrested Friday night. The protest was among many since a judge last month acquitted former police officer Jason Stockley in the death of a black man. Police spokeswoman Schron Jackson said Gray was among three people arrested Friday. She defended the action taken by officers. 'Officers deploy tactics when criminal activity arises and escalation depends on the level of aggression,' Jackson said in an email. 'Pepper spray is a non-lethal tool used when unlawful behavior occurs to protect life and property.' Jackson said a stun gun was used on one protester who resisted arrest. Several protesters marched to Busch Stadium Friday night — some even unfurled a banner inside the ballpark that read, 'Stop Killing Us.' Later, the demonstrators were in the street when police suddenly began allowing traffic to pass through, said the Rev. Erin Counihan, a white Presbyterian minister. She said she raised concern to officers who responded by grabbing her. Gray, who is black, intervened on Counihan's behalf and was taken to the ground forcefully, pepper-sprayed, and arrested, Counihan said. Others were also doused with pepper spray, including Heather De Mian, a wheelchair-bound videographer who frequently live-streams at protests. Neither Counihan nor De Mian were arrested. 'As citizens of this wonderful city we have stood together in public to raise our voices to express concerns for the safety of our black and brown family, and the police have continued to react and respond with completely unnecessary and dangerous violence,' Counihan said. Gray, 63, faces a municipal charge of interfering with an officer, defended his actions. 'They (police) had no call to put their hands on her at all,' Gray said. 'Everything was non-violent.' Protest leaders say the demonstrations will continue indefinitely, even though nearly 200 people have been arrested since the Sept. 15 ruling. The ACLU of Missouri filed suit over the way police rounded up and arrested about 120 people after an unruly demonstration on Sept. 17. Those arrested included journalists and bystanders. Police have defended their actions, saying the arrests have been the result of protests getting out of hand. They note that nearly three dozen officers have been injured as protesters have thrown bricks and rocks at police and, in a couple of instances, sprayed them with unknown materials. But complaints about the arrests have prompted an internal investigation. Meanwhle, both Krewson and Interim Police Chief Lawrence O'Toole last week called on the U.S. Attorney's office to conduct an independent investigation.
  • Singers describe 'war zone' at music festival shooting
    Singers describe 'war zone' at music festival shooting
    Police said at least 58 people died and at least 515 people were injured during the shooting Sunday. It was the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history. Country singer Tyler Reeve says he was backstage when a volley of shots rang out Sunday night during a performance by Jason Aldean. He and other singers took cover in a trailer while bullets struck tour buses, equipment cases and the stage. SWAT teams using explosives stormed the gunman's hotel room in the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino and found he had killed himself, authorities said. The attacker, Stephen Craig Paddock, a 64-year-old retiree from Mesquite, Nevada, had as many as 10 guns with him, including rifles, they said. 'I don't think many people realized right away what it was, but right when I heard it, I grabbed my buddy that was next to me and started running toward a production trailer,' Reeve told The Associated Press in a phone interview Monday from Las Vegas. Reeve and others lay down on the trailer floor and turned all the lights off. 'As we were lying in this trailer, I was thinking, 'This can't really be happening,' and it just went on and on. I can't even describe the feeling, just absolute terror,' Reeve said. After about 45 minutes, Reeve and his friends left the trailer and ran through the streets to the MGM Grand Casino. 'It was just shoes and clothing and blood and bodies,' Reeve said. 'It was a war zone.' Dylan Schneider, another singer who also performed Sunday, says he was watching Aldean's performance near the front of the stage when he heard what he initially thought were fireworks. But as the shooting continued he and his manager started ran for cover under nearby bleachers. 'On top of the bleachers all you heard was banging,' Schneider said in a phone interview Monday from Las Vegas. 'People running around and everybody screaming.' He said the crowd scattered in all directions, unsure of where the gunfire was coming from. 'No one knew what to do,' he said. 'It was literally running for your life and you don't know what decision is the right one.' From under the bleachers, he said he could see people lying on the grass. Schneider said he and his manager ran to the Tropicana Hotel and Casino where they spent several hours in a convention room with hundreds of other people. 'I just feel so terrible that this had to happen at something that was supposed to be a good time,' Schneider said. 'I am thinking of all the families. I know what it's like to wonder where that person is, or wonder what is going on, cause we were doing that ourselves.' Josh Abbott, the lead singer of the Josh Abbott Band, had also performed that day and went back his hotel room in the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino, a few floors below where police found the attacker dead. 'I had just left and was in the Mandalay Bay on the 20th floor with my fiancée during the shooting just a few floors away,' Abbott said in a statement. 'The band & crew were on the concert grounds and saw people get shot. Some of my crew members were hit with shrapnel, but not injured. We are deeply disturbed by this horrific act of violence and send our thoughts and prayers to the victims and their families. It was a long awful night but we are blessed to be alive and healthy. Hug your loved ones tight.' Reeve said he doesn't want this shooting to stop other musicians from performing or fans to stop going to concerts. 'I know the music community will survive and we all love each other and we're strong,' Reeve said. 'We're going to do whatever we can to get through it together.' __ For complete all-formats coverage of the Las Vegas shooting, click here: https://apnews.com/tag/LasVegasmassshooting
  • Trump helps Florida Democrats gain rare special election win
    Trump helps Florida Democrats gain rare special election win
    President Donald Trump has helped Democrats win an improbable victory in Florida, taking a state Senate seat away from the Republicans who have dominated state politics for two decades. Trump was a focal point in last week's special election, which sends Annette Taddeo to Tallahassee as the first Latina Democrat in the Florida Senate. 'Thank you for everything you did to help us flip this seat. This is your victory,' she told supporters after beating Jose Felix 'Pepi' Diaz by nearly 4 percentage points. Democrats latched on to the fact Diaz had been a contestant on Trump's reality TV show 'The Apprentice' before becoming a state representative. During the campaign, Diaz deleted a selfie he had tweeted of himself with Trump just before the inauguration, saying the photo had become a distraction. Most political observers thought Diaz would win despite Trump's negatives. Just last year, a sitting Democratic senator was trounced by 10 percentage points by Republican Frank Artiles. But Artiles resigned only months later, after using the N-word in front of two black colleagues, and Taddeo capitalized on growing anti-Trump sentiment. 'Annette will fight against the racist Trump policies so other families have the same opportunities to live the American Dream,' said one campaign flier posted by Taddeo, a Colombian-American who started a translation business, married Miami psychologist Eric Goldstein and became chairman of the Miami-Dade Democratic Party. Diaz far outspent Taddeo and had the benefit of a better-organized state Republican Party. But Democrats made Trump a talking point in advertising, speeches and fundraising campaigns, and grassroots efforts included sending handwritten cards to fellow voters to encourage turnout. 'I'm very uncomfortable with Mr. Trump and anyone who's on his coattails, I'm heading the other way,' said Michelle Kolodny, a 65-year-old Democrat who said she voted in for Taddeo in part because she didn't like Diaz's ties to Trump. 'All of his advertising and his campaigning had Trump plastered all over it.' Democrats have struggled in special legislative elections, and Tuesday's vote probably would have gone unnoticed if the state Democratic Party hadn't focused so heavily on an anti-Trump strategy. 'Democrats made it a proxy war, and we tried to make it about this election,' Diaz said. 'That wasn't the strategy on the other side and ultimately it paid off for them.' Democratic strategist Christian Ulvert said Taddeo presented a message of unity at a time when voters are upset about the divisiveness of politics Trump represents. 'President Trump and the White House have created a high level of anxiety among voters,' Ulvert said. 'She tapped into that anxiety.' A general disgust with politics cost the Republicans Peggy Vazquez' vote. She said she doesn't regret voting for Trump last year, but feels like politics haven't gotten any better since he became president. 'It's never been so bad,' said Vazquez, who voted for a fringe candidate instead. 'I wish he would now just shut his mouth. He just didn't have any finesse.
  • Biological clock discoveries by 3 Americans earn Nobel prize
    Biological clock discoveries by 3 Americans earn Nobel prize
    Three Americans won a Nobel Prize on Monday for discovering key genetic 'gears' of the body's 24-hour biological clock, the mechanism best known for causing jet lag when it falls out of sync. Problems with our body clock also been linked to such disorders as sleep problems, depression, heart disease, diabetes and obesity. Researchers are now trying to find ways to tinker with the clock to improve human health, the Nobel committee said in Stockholm. It awarded the $1.1 million (9 million kronor) Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine to Jeffrey C. Hall and Michael Rosbash, who worked together at Brandeis University in Massachusetts, and Michael W. Young of Rockefeller University in New York. They 'were able to peek inside our biological clock' and discover details of its inner workings, the Nobel citation said. The work, done in fruit flies and dating back to 1984, identified genes and proteins that work together in people and other animals to synchronize internal activities throughout the day and night. Various clocks in the brain and elsewhere in the body, working together, regulate things like sleep patterns, eating habits and the release of hormones and blood pressure. Such 24-hour patterns are called circadian rhythms. At age 72, the retired Hall wryly noted that he was already awake when the call about the prize came around 5 a.m., because of age-related changes in his own circadian rhythms. 'I said 'Is this a prank'?' he told The Associated Press by telephone from his home in Cambridge, Maine. Rosbash, a 73-year-old professor at Brandeis, told the AP that he and his two colleagues worked to understand 'the watch ... that keeps time in our brains.' 'You recognize circadian rhythms by the fact that you get sleepy at 10 or 11 at night, you wake up automatically at 7 in the morning, you have a dip in your alertness in the midday, maybe at 3 or 4 in the afternoon when you need a cup of coffee, so that is the clock,' he explained. 'The fact that you go to the bathroom at a particular time of day, the fact if you travel over multiple time zones your body is screwed up for several days until you readjust — all that is a manifestation of your circadian clock.' Jay Dunlap, who studies biological clocks in bread mold at Dartmouth College's medical school, called the Nobel-winning work 'beautiful.' It helped expose the molecular details behind daily rhythms, he said. Such knowledge can be important in telling when to deliver drugs for maximum effect, and perhaps for developing new ones, he said. Michael Hastings, a scientist at the U.K. Medical Research Council, said the field of body clock study 'has exploded massively, propelled by the discoveries by these guys.' Nobel committee member Carlos Ibanez said the work helped in understanding how people adapt to shiftwork. Young, 68, said genes that control our body clock were revealed 'just like puzzle pieces.' The research showed 'the way they worked together to provide this beautiful mechanism.' Hall said that once scientists understand how the clock normally works, 'that gives you a chance, not an inevitability, but a chance to influence the internal workings of the clock and possibly to improve a patient's well-being.' Rosbash said he thinks most of the practical applications of the work lie in the future. A genetic mutation has already been found in some people who have a chronic sleeping problem, Young said. 'This gives us a target to work on (and) ways of thinking we didn't have before,' he said. 'I think we're going to run into this over and over.' Monday's award was the first of this year's Nobel Prizes to be announced. The physics prize will be given Tuesday, followed by the chemistry prize on Wednesday. The prizes were established by the will of Swedish industrialist Alfred Nobel, who died in 1896. ___ Heintz reported from Stockholm. David Keyton in Stockholm, Frank Jordans in Berlin, Rodrique Ngowi in Newton, Massachusetts, David Sharp in Portland, Maine and Bob Lentz in Philadelphia contributed to this story. ___ Follow the AP's coverage on the Nobels here: https://apnews.com/tag/NobelPrizes
