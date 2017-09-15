Listen Live
Consumer Advice
Clark Howard Equifax Special
Close

Clark Howard Equifax Special

Clark Howard Equifax Special

Clark Howard Equifax Special

It's a violation of trust: The data breach at Equifax. Consumers like you are flooding WSB's Consumer Action Center with anxious calls, worried about their privacy, their money and their identity. Join WSB, Channel 2 Action News, and the AJC, live Monday (9/18) at 10AM from Clark Howard's Consumer Action Center, as Clark spends an unprecedented non-stop hour answering your questions about the breach.  

Find it on the WSB Radio Facebook page and live on the radio on News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB.

News

  • 'Fixer Upper' couple criticized over new home decor line at Target
    'Fixer Upper' couple criticized over new home decor line at Target
    On Tuesday, Chip and Joanna Gaines, of HGTV’s “Fixer Upper” announced plans for a new home-decor line to hit Target stores nationwide in November.  >> Read more trending news “Just as we’ve never created an exclusive line of product for a retailer before, Target has never done anything like this before either,” Chip Gaines wrote in a blog post. “This stuff is gorgeous. (Joanna and Target’s design team) have all spent so much time thoughtfully creating these beautiful basics. A lot of heart and soul has been poured into every last piece ... and I think people are going to be able to feel that.” Many excited fans took to social media to express excitement and support for the couple’s new brand, Hearth & Hand. >> Related: Target lowering prices on thousands of items, including groceries In his blog post, Chip Gaines explained some of the reasons the couple has enjoyed working with Target: “Despite our initial insecurities about partnering with a large retailer, Target has exceeded our expectations every step of the way. With our friends, our family and with the people we do business with, we are serious about continually finding common ground ... One of the main reasons we decided to team up with Target is because we have found them to be the gold-standard when it comes to generosity and giving. This really resonates with us. Jo and I believe that to whom much is given, much is required. As our platform has grown, so has our desire to help communities far beyond Waco, Texas.  “Right now, Joanna is busy designing some pretty incredible updates for the community dining room at Target House, which serves hundreds of families whose kids are being treated at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis. Target House is a free home away from home for St. Jude patients and their families during the hardest of life’s circumstances, providing a safe place for these families to be together. In November, we’ll get to reveal the updated dining room to the families of St. Jude, and then share a meal together to kick off the holiday season. We are humbled to be even a small part of their stories and thankful that this collaboration gives us the opportunity to be involved in such meaningful projects, like this one with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.”
  • Coroner: LSU student's body had marijuana, elevated alcohol
    Coroner: LSU student's body had marijuana, elevated alcohol
    The Latest on a Louisiana State University student's death that police are investigating as a possible fraternity hazing incident (all times local): 11:30 a.m. A coroner says hospital blood and urine tests found a 'highly elevated' blood alcohol level and marijuana in the body of a Louisiana State University student whose death police are investigating as a possible fraternity hazing incident. East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner Beau Clark's office said in a statement that Friday's preliminary autopsy results didn't show any internal or external trauma on 18-year-old Maxwell Raymond Gruver's body. The statement also says the autopsy found 'marked cerebral and pulmonary edema,' or swelling in Gruver's brain and lungs. Hospital tests also found marijuana in his system. Clark's office said final autopsy results are pending toxicology testing that could take up to four weeks to complete. Gruver died Thursday after he was taken to a hospital. Phi Delta Theta, the fraternity involved in the police investigation, has been suspended by the university and its national headquarters. ___ 6:16 a.m. An autopsy is planned Friday on the body of a Louisiana State University student whose death police are investigating as a possible fraternity hazing incident. Maxwell Raymond Gruver, an 18-year-old LSU freshman from Roswell, Georgia, died Thursday after he was taken to a Baton Rouge hospital to be treated for an unspecified 'medical emergency,' university spokesman Ernie Ballard said. LSU President F. King Alexander said police are investigating allegations that alcohol was a factor. He said Phi Delta Theta, the fraternity involved in the investigation, has been suspended by the university and its national chapter.
  • U.S. child sex abuse suspect may be living, teaching children in Thailand, police say
    U.S. child sex abuse suspect may be living, teaching children in Thailand, police say
    An Alabama man charged with multiple child sex abuse charges is believed by American and Southeast Asian authorities to be living in Thailand under an assumed identity. Jackson Matthew Hall, 26, of Lacey’s Spring, was facing charges in both Cullman and Madison counties when he apparently fled the country. A Cullman County assistant district attorney told WAFF in Huntsville that Hall faked his own death to escape the charges against him. Details of the alleged faked death were not given in the news report. >> Read more trending news Hall came to the attention of Thai authorities in March, when the family of a woman named Nittaya “Neung” Polseepim reported her missing, according to Thai news service ThaiVisa. Polseepim was taking a man, who called himself Tyler Smith, to a teaching job in Rayong.  It is believed that Smith is really Hall, according to the Biriram Times. Polseepim, who was reportedly in a relationship with Smith, may be helping him evade arrest, the Thai news media site reported.  Polseepim’s family is concerned for her safety, however. Her sister, Jamjit Polseepim, posted a plea for information about her sister’s whereabouts two weeks later on a Facebook group page titled, “Teaching Jobs in Thailand.” “We don't know what to do,' Jimjit Polseepim wrote, according to ThaiVisa. 'She is often away from home, but calls home all the time.” The missing woman’s ex-husband, South African resident Darron Beetge, also posted several photos of a man who looks like Hall on Facebook last month. In the post, he called Hall an “American pedo fugitive.” “Just got a message from the police that they believe that he may be using copies of another teacher’s documents to get by,” Beetge wrote.  He said Hall is using the identity Tyler Doran Smith.  Beetge told ThaiVisa that he filed a missing person’s report on his ex-wife to obtain a passport for their young son.  The Cullman Times reported that Hall is suspected of fleeing the country by using a passport in a friend’s name.  Hall was indicted in November 2014 in Cullman County on charges of first-degree rape and first-degree sodomy, the Times said. Those charges stem from the alleged sexual assault of his girlfriend’s 5-year-old daughter. His bond on those charges was revoked in April 2015 after he was accused of exposing himself to a delivery woman in Morgan County, the newspaper reported.  Hall was out of jail the following June when he was indicted in Madison County on an aggravated child abuse charge for allegedly hitting a child, the Times reported.  When Cullman County sheriff’s deputies attempted to serve him with an arrest warrant on July 7, 2015, he answered the door with pistol in hand, the News-Courier in Athens reported. He refused to come outside, and the sheriff and additional deputies responded to the scene, located near Ardmore.  The sheriff ultimately talked Hall into surrendering, the newspaper reported. No additional charges were filed against him. It was not immediately clear when he made bail. 
  • Mother could face charges after 10-year-old boy shoots, kills 6-year-old brother
    Mother could face charges after 10-year-old boy shoots, kills 6-year-old brother
    A mother could soon be facing child endangerment charges about a month after a 10-year-old boy shot and killed his 6-year-old brother inside their West Mifflin, Pennsylvania, home, Allegheny County District Attorney Steve Zappala said. >> Read more trending news   Zappala said the investigation is ongoing, but he's authorized his staff to file the charges against the mother.  Related: Child shot, killed by older brother; death ruled homicide  Julian Hoffman, 6, died from a single gun shot to the head.  'We lost a 6-year-old, there's nothing we can do for him,' Zappala said. 'So we're taking care of the 10-year-old and getting him out of that situation.'  The gun that was used was owned by the mother, according to police. WPXI learned that Hoffman's 10-year-old brother may have gotten the gun from their mother's purse while they were home alone.   'I don't think he's at the age where you can charge him with homicide. That's why I wanted my prosecutors to file a dependency petition to make sure he's being cared for properly,' Zappala said.   Zappala said the boy was dealing with issues that required medication, but he added that the evidence suggests he was never getting that medication. Instead, his mother was selling it, according to Zappala.  'There's some issues of him being on medication, but not getting his medication; possibly the medication is on the streets. It's pretty bad stuff,' Zappala said.   The 10-year-old boy has been removed from the home.
  • Penn State's Franklin wants more 'effort plays' vs. Panthers
    Penn State's Franklin wants more 'effort plays' vs. Panthers
    James Franklin hopes that of the hours of film his players studied this week to prepare for Georgia State, one play in particular will stick with them. It was made by Kobe Bryant. 'Kobe is coming down the court, goes behind his back, loses the ball; it's a turnover,' Franklin said. 'The (opponent) goes down the court for an easy layup and Kobe comes and pins the ball to the backboard.' Franklin called the chase-down block by the Lakers great an 'effort play.' He wants to see more of the football equivalent from his No. 5 Nittany Lions (2-0) who'll face the Panthers (0-1) at Beaver Stadium on Saturday. 'When you do that with all 11 guys on the field, you're able to overcome maybe some deficiencies or maybe some mistakes or weaknesses,' Franklin said. Right now, there aren't many for Georgia State to exploit as the Panthers chase their first win over a Power Five team in nine tries. Penn State has scored at least 30 points in 13 of its last 16 games and its deep defense has allowed just one touchdown so far this season. The Nittany Lions also boast some of the best special teams units in the country. Their explosive punt return group averages 20 yards per try while punter Blake Gillikin and kicker Tyler Davis have been nearly perfect. 'This is a great opportunity for us to go up there against one of the top-ranked teams in the country and measure ourselves right up against the very, very best,' Georgia State coach Shawn Elliott said. 'We've got a lot at stake for our football program here.' BIG NUMBERS FOR BIG MIKE Penn State's Mike Gesicki could have entered the NFL draft last season but chose to return for his final year of eligibility. 'I knew I had more left in the tank,' Gesicki said. He was right. Gesicki has picked up where he left off last season and needs one more touchdown catch to tie the career record (11) for a tight end with the program. It'd be wise to bet on him to do so on Saturday. With 16 catches for 230 yards and seven touchdowns in his last five games, the 6-foot-6 senior has become a go-to target for McSorley on intermediate routes and in the red zone as linebackers and safeties tasked with defending him now have to also worry about Barkley in coverage. MORE WORRY ABOUT NO. 26 Barkley will also continue to field kickoffs as the coaching staff looks for more ways to unleash him in the open field. Franklin left little doubt that he would budge from that game plan even though he's seen and read criticism from fans and pundits who believe it exposes the Heisman Trophy candidate to unnecessary contact. 'Saquon has known that he was the starting kickoff return guy from the beginning,' Franklin said. 'I just didn't want to put it on the depth chart from a public perspective because people are going to start kicking away from (him).' Penn State punt return dynamo DeAndre Thompkins broke the program's nearly 9-year drought when he returned a punt for a score in Week 1. If Barkley can run a kickoff back, it would be the first such score for Penn State since the 2011 opener. HART AND SOUL Penny Hart couldn't show Georgia State fans and the rest of the Sun Belt conference what he could do for an encore. A broken foot ended his sophomore campaign four games into his sophomore season after he set a Sun Belt record with 1,099 receiving yards in 2015. Containing Hart, who caught five passes for 36 yards in Georgia State's season-opening loss to Tennessee State, will be Penn State's priority on defense. POWER 5 STREAK Georgia State hasn't beaten a Power Five team since the program played its first game in 2010. The Panthers came close, taking an early fourth-quarter lead against then-No. 9 Wisconsin before the Badgers won 23-17. ___ For more AP college football coverage: http://collegefootball.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
  • Key West suffering as rays of hope emerge after Hurricane Irma
    Key West suffering as rays of hope emerge after Hurricane Irma
    After 25 years in Key West, Jim Gilleran knows residents need a cold beer, a hot meal and a place to reconnect after a hurricane. While most bars and restaurants remain shuttered on Duval Street, Gilleran opened his 801 Bar hours after Hurricane Irma smashed past the island. He’s kept his generator operating since, serving nearly 700-800 free meals a day. >> Read more trending news On Thursday, the bar stools were packed with sweaty, unshowered, hungry residents anticipating a steak lunch while staff gave out bags of donated food and toiletries. “Honey, you need anything?” asked a worker carrying a basket of facial wipes, toothpaste and tampons. “My father taught me to take care of myself and my family so I can take care of my community,” Gilleran said on the day civilization slowly crept back into Key West, or at least as much as this idiosyncratic city at the very southern tip of the U.S. will allow. Read the full story on Irma’s aftermath in Key West on MyPalmBeachPost.com
