President Trump on his 'fire and fury' warning to North Korea: Maybe statement wasn't tough enough.

Business
Applebee’s, IHOP to close up to 160 restaurants
Applebee’s, IHOP to close up to 160 restaurants

Applebee’s, IHOP to close up to 160 restaurants
Photo Credit: Scott Olson/Getty Images/Getty Images
DineEquity Inc. announced Thursday that as many as 160 Applebee's and IHOP locations will close. DineEquity is the parent company of each restaurant.

Applebee’s, IHOP to close up to 160 restaurants

By: Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

GLENDALE, Calif. -  DineEquity Inc., the parent company of Applebee’s and IHOP, is planning to close up to 160 of the restaurants.

According to a Thursday news release from Dine Equity, 105-135 Applebee’s locations and 20-25 IHOP restaurants will close Previously, the company said it expected to close 40-60 Applebee’s restaurants and 18 IHOP restaurants.

“We are investing in the empowerment of our brands by improving overall franchisee financial health, closing underperforming restaurants and enhancing the supply chain,” Richard J. Dahl, chairman and interim chief executive officer of DineEquity Inc. said. “We are focusing on operations and elevating the guest experience, whether in our restaurants or off-premise.”

Applebee’s has been struggling the most, with a 7 percent decrease in sales compared with similar restaurants in the first six months of the year, according to the news release. IHOP has had a 2.1 percent decrease for comparable restaurants in the same amount of time.

“We believe 2017 will be a transitional year for Applebee's and we are making the necessary investments for overall long-term brand health and expect to see improvement over the next year,” Dahl said.

Related: More than 40 Outback, Carrabba’s, Bonefish restaurants closing

“IHOP remains on solid ground, despite soft sales this quarter. I am optimistic about the growth in both effective franchise restaurants and system-wide sales,” Dahl said. “IHOP is currently rolling out initiatives to address the convenience needs of our guests, which are inclusive of online ordering as well as accelerating tests for delivery and development of an IHOP mobile application. We believe these will create enhanced revenue channels.”

Internationally, DineEquity plans Applebee’s franchisees to “develop between 20 and 30 new restaurants globally, the majority of which are expected to be international openings.” It expects IHOP franchisees to “develop between 80 and 95 restaurants globally, the majority of which are expected to be domestic openings.”

Between the two chains, 125 new restaurants will open.

The specific locations where restaurants will close and be developed are not yet known.

News

  • You can take 'selfie tour' of movie locations in Georgia
    You can take 'selfie tour' of movie locations in Georgia
    The Georgia film industry is booming and now local leaders are trying to help the state cash in with film tourism. The state tourism office and the Georgia Film Office have partnered up for a 'Georgia Film Selfie Spot Tour,' where you can capture yourself in a famous movie or show set. “Selfies are like postage stamps. Each individual can take and send them all over the world,” said Bill Naivar. You may notice people taking more selfies around town when they find themselves in front of a spot they recognize from their favorite show or movie. TRENDING STORIES: After days on the run, police arrest man accused of concealing death of local vet Video shows train crash through tractor-trailer full of candy Own a Nissan? You could be entitled to $500 “When you post a pic, you are on the set of a film or TV show. So, you get to really see iconic locations using the #GeorgiaFilm,' Emily Murray said. Murray is a communications specialist with the Georgia Department of Economic Development. When movie producers call, she helps them find the perfect Georgia location as a set. Murray told Channel 2's Craig Lucie about the Georgia Film Selfie Spot Tour where you can stand right where a movie star filmed a famous scene. “The Walking Dead' town in Senoia has people from all over world come to see locations. Those fans want to be at locations where it was shot,” Murray said.   The Georgian Terrace Hotel is becoming a popular selfie spot with a designated selfie spot sign. The movie 'Identity Thief' was shot with Jason Bateman at the hotel. “I think it’s a great way for people to come to Atlanta and see the city becoming a film spot,” said film fan Tomris Shah. Murray said the campaign is doing well now. She said when you take a selfie, use the hashtag #ExploreGeorgia or #GeorgiaFilm. Murray said business is booming, too. The economic impact in 2007 was $240 million, and now, it’s $9.5 billion.
  • Local museum holds dress rehearsal ahead of total solar eclipse
    Local museum holds dress rehearsal ahead of total solar eclipse
    Local scientists are preparing for what they hope will be the sky show of a lifetime in the total solar eclipse. Astronomer David Dundee checked important safety filters on a large telescope as part of an eclipse dress rehearsal at the Tellus Science Museum in Cartersville. “On eclipse day we’ll have all these filters on,” he said. WSB-TV is your home for everything Total Solar Eclipse . We’ll have exclusive content and everything you need to know leading up to the big day on Aug. 21! Then, when the Total Solar Eclipse crosses through the United States, make sure you’re relying on Channel 2 Action News for complete LIVE coverage from across the country! Be sure to LIKE us on Facebook, FOLLOW us on Twitter and download the free WSB-TV news app to receive our latest content! Volunteers did a practice run carrying and rolling out the tools to help expected crowds enjoy the eclipse safely, using gadgets to catch the reflection as the moon crosses over the sun. “I’m very excited about the eclipse. I even took a day off work so I could come to the training,” volunteer Bob Gossman said. Nick Johnson is preparing to photograph his first eclipse for Tellus. “I’m thrilled. I didn’t sleep last night, knowing I would get to come in here and get some training on the big telescope,” he said. Even if it’s cloudy on Aug. 21, the Tellus theater will have live feeds of the clearest views from where the sun becomes totally covered.
  • Day care driver involved in toddler’s hot car death arrested, charged
    Day care driver involved in toddler’s hot car death arrested, charged
    The Florida day care worker accused of leaving a 3-year-old boy in a hot van for nearly 12 hours has been arrested. >> Read more trending news Suspect Deborah St. Charles, 51, is facing aggravated manslaughter charges, Orlando police said. St. Charles was a child care personnel/school readiness employee at Little Miracles Academy in Orlando, officials with the state Department of Children and Families said. but she was not an “approved” driver. The boy, identified as Myles Hill, was found dead Monday evening inside a van at the center. Hill died from hyperthermia due to environmental exposure, authorities said, and the manner of death was listed as an accident. Police said the boy was picked up Monday morning at one of the academy’s locations. When the van arrived at a second facility around 9 a.m., St. Charles failed to do a headcount, police said. >> Related: Heartbroken loved ones mourn death of toddler in hot van at day care Orlando day care center  Investigators said the boy's guardian eventually realized the child was not at home and first called the day care around 8 Monday night, and then called 911. Police found Myles' body in the van 30 minutes later. Temperatures inside the van were as high as 144 degrees at 3 p.m., investigators said. Day care owner Audrey Thornton told reporters during a press conference on Wednesday that she was sorry and that the boy's death was a mistake. 'I'm so sorry. I took care of my kids. I did what I could do to provide for them and teach them every day,' said Thornton. >>Related: Watch: day care owner apologizes for boy’s death Authorities have closed down two Little Miracles Academy locations. Read more here.
  • Woman claims 'extreme direct sexual harassment' against DeKalb commissioner
    Woman claims 'extreme direct sexual harassment' against DeKalb commissioner
    A local woman tells Channel 2 Action News that she has recorded conversations and text messages detailing sexual harassment by a local commissioner. The accusations including calling himself 'big daddy' and telling her 'I thought you loved me.' Ashlee Wright is the district director for DeKalb County Commissioner Greg Adams. But now she's directed her legal team to seek justice for what she says he did to her and more. 'I had been having panic attacks, I couldn’t sleep, and it just seems like every day when I got to work it was something else,' Wright told Channel 2 investigative reporter Mark Winne. “I tried to work within the system. (It) did not work.” The commissioner denies it all. TRENDING STORIES: After days on the run, police arrest man accused of concealing death of local vet Video shows train crash through tractor-trailer full of candy Family desperately searching for elderly man missing since Sunday “I was greatly disappointed because I respect all my employees and I make my work environment very comfortable for everyone that works with me,” Adams told Winne. “It is unfounded, and I conduct myself professionally everywhere I go.” “What kind of evidence do you have?” Winne asked Wright’s attorney, Robert James. “Audio tape. Conversations. Text messages,” James said. A letter to DeKalb County attorney Overtis Hicks Brantley from Bruce Morris, one of Wright's lawyers, alleges 'extreme direct sexual harassment.' “Egregious sexual harassment, as well as a clear intent to retaliate,” Morris said. “I say no, it has not been a sexually hostile environment,” Adams told Winne about the allegations. “This is completely unwanted. This is completely unsolicited and it’s completely inappropriate,” James The letter says, “The occasion where commissioner Adams incessantly texts Ashlee and asked her to send him a picture of her in a bikini.' “Have you mistreated Ms. Wright?” Winne asked Adams. “Never,” Adams said. The alleged texts say, “I thought you loved me. I just asked for a picture of you in your bikini. It's funny how you let the world see you but you won't let me see. That's cool.' It adds: 'No love lost.' “We work to move DeKalb County forward. It is not our interest to come to this place or any place to try to find a date or get a hook-up,” Adam told Winne. James told Winne that Wright took another text from Adams at 3:29 a.m. during an out of town conference as an attempt at a sexual liaison. 'Good night young lady. I can't sleep. I may come down to see you. Do you want company?' the alleged text said. The letter suggests there's more. “I’m not a vengeful kind of guy. And I do not retaliate,” Adams told Winne. The letter also said 'the concern of retaliation is real.
  • Powerball, Mega Millions each top $300 million
    Powerball, Mega Millions each top $300 million
    The odds are against you, but the lure might be too much. >> Read more trending news For the first time ever, the nation’s two major games — Powerball and Mega Millions — offer jackpots in excess of $300 million. In the seven years since all U.S. lotteries began selling both Powerball and Mega Millions tickets, both games have never offered prizes so large at the same time, according to the Associated Press. Mega Millions is an estimated $382 million, the game’s sixth-largest jackpot ever. The next drawing is Friday night. No ticket matched all six numbers drawn Tuesday night, though four tickets matched five white balls to win $1 million. And though no person has won the jackpot since the last winner on April 28, there have been 51 Match 5 winners of $1 million. The next Powerball drawing is Saturday night with the chance for an estimated $356 million. Of course, even with more options for giant payouts, the odds of winning a jackpot remain abysmal at 1 in 258.9 million for Mega Millions and 1 in 292.2 million for Powerball.
  • Couple jailed for stealing from elderly Lilburn man
    Couple jailed for stealing from elderly Lilburn man
    A Gwinnett County couple remains behind bars charged with stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of items from an elderly man battling cancer.  Patrick Toomey hired Janice Brown earlier this year to clean his Lilburn home and she soon brought along her husband Aaron to help with the yard. But Toomey tells WSB’s Sandra Parrish he immediately noticed his watch was missing.  Toomey says at first Janice Brown accused him of misplacing it and offered to come back and look for it. But he says she would only take more, including food.  “Then I also found my gun missing. She knew where I keep that because it’s under the mattress and she makes the beds,” he says.   Toomey says the couple would also come in the home when he was not there and steal thousands of dollars’ worth of equipment he used in his job to find mold in buildings. Gwinnett County Police have since recovered three of those items.  “It was like Christmas. Quite honestly, I didn’t expect anything back,” he says.  The couple is charged with exploitation of a disabled adult and theft by receiving.
